The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime announces release with a new trailer and a key visual

Yuu Okano’s dark-fantasy light novel series, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, is finally inspiring an anime adaptation set to release in 2024. The announcement was made public on the official website of the series and the Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures’ YouTube channel.

As of May 25, 2023, the chapters of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer are collected in twelve volumes, and the chapters in the manga adaptation are collected into eleven tankobon volumes.

The anime adaptation was announced during the commemoration of the Overlap Bunko 9th Anniversary Online Event. More details about the anime have also been revealed, including the official cast, a teaser visual, and the trailer.

Ryouta Suzuki, Mikako Komatsu, and two other VAs join the cast of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Ryouta Suzuki, one of the esteemed VAs in the industry known for voicing Yuu Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Ryuusui Nanami in Dr. Stone, and Bisco Akaboshi in Sabikui Bisco, will play the protagonist, Rentta Faina, in The Unwanted Undead Adventurer.

Mikako Komatsu, who is highly lauded for her performances as Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen, Seishirou Tsugumi in Nisekoi, and Saika Totsuka in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, will voice Lorraine Vivie.

Ikumi Hasegawa, who won the hearts of many fans worldwide with her roles in 86 as Vladilena Milzé, Ikuyo Kita in Bocchi the Rock!, and Minami Nanami in Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki, will take on the part of Sheila Ibarss.

Sayumi Suzushiro, who garnered a lot of appreciation for playing Kurena Kukumila in 86, Akira Oono in High School Girl, and Uruka Tokemoto in We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, will voice Rina Rupaage.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime’s synopsis by J-Novel Club, the publishing company that translated the light novel and its manga adaptation from Japanese to English, reads as follows:

Rentt Faina, a twenty-five-year-old adventurer, has been hacking away at monsters for a decade. However, without much talent for the job, Rentt finds himself stuck hunting Slimes and Goblins for meager amounts of coin every day. Little does he know, all this is about to change when he comes across a seemingly undiscovered path in the Labyrinth of the Moon's Reflection.

It continues:

What awaits him at the end of the path, however, is neither treasure nor riches, but a legendary dragon that wastes no time swallowing him whole! Waking up a short time later, Rentt finds himself not quite dead, but not very alive either— He is nothing more than a pile of bones!

Follows through:

Armed with nothing but his trusty sword, tool belt, and ghoulish new looks, Rentt sets off on his quest as a newly reborn Skeleton to achieve Existential Evolution, hoping to one day return to civilization with a more human form. Will Rentt succeed, or will the labyrinth consume him for the rest of his un-death...?

A celebratory illustration of the protagonist from Takao Sano (Image via Takao Sano)

The light novel was initially serialized via Shosetsuka ni Naro, the online user-generated publishing site, in September 2016. However, Overlap later acquired the series, which began publishing under its titular imprint in October 2017.

Noriaki Akitaya will be directing The Unwanted Undead Adventurer at CONNECT, with Yuki Sugawara penning the scripts and Takao Sano working on the character designs. More details about the anime will be revealed soon, including theme songs, episode count, and more.

