The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime adaptation confirmed

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, saw a website open to announce the television anime adaptation of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases light novel series. The original light novel series, written by Shin Kozuki and illustrated by Chocoan, was first published as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website from January 2018 to June 2019.

While fans weren’t expecting the anime adaptation announcement, many fans of the original The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases light novel series are showing out in its wake. Many are praising the choice to adapt it into an anime, excitedly claiming it to be the next big hit from the medium.

Unfortunately, information on the coming The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime series is extremely sparse in the wake of this initial announcement. Essentially all fans currently have besides the announcement and teaser visual is an illustration from the novel series’ Chocoan to commemorate the announcement and some staff information.

Despite the lack of info, fans are still fired up over The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime announcement

The latest

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



(Animation Production: Studio DEEN × Marvy Jack.)



More: The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime Officially Announced!(Animation Production: Studio DEEN × Marvy Jack.)More: dekisoko-anime.com The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime Officially Announced!(Animation Production: Studio DEEN × Marvy Jack.)✨More: dekisoko-anime.com https://t.co/UMeJIpNVpW

Nevertheless, fans are still incredibly excited to hear that an anime adaptation is coming for The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases light novel series. Having been serialized in various mediums and on various platforms since January 2018, the series’ cult following has made itself known in light of the latest announcement.

Kazuomi Koga is set to direct the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack studios. Rintarou Ikeda is in charge of the series scripts, while Yoshiki Okusa is writing the scripts. Saori Hosoda is designing the characters. While this is all the currently announced staff, fans can expect more information in the coming months.

As mentioned above, the light novel series first launched via the Shosetsuka ni Naro site in January 2018. TO Books then acquired the series and published the novel series’ first volume with illustrations by Chocoan in October 2018. The fifth volume was published in February 2020. Karasumaru launched a manga adaptation of the series on the Nico Nico Seiga website in 2019, which published its seventh compilation volume on January 14 of this year.

مراهمد 𓃵 #بليتش 🍀 @Ahmedm94m



- إنتاج : Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack



- إخراج : Kazuomi Koga (مخرج Kubo-san wa Mob wo Yurusanai)



- منسق النصوص & كاتب نص : Rintaro Ikeda ( منسق Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita.) & Yoshiki Okusa



-… كاست & ستاف انمي ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases)- إنتاج : Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack- إخراج : Kazuomi Koga (مخرج Kubo-san wa Mob wo Yurusanai)- منسق النصوص & كاتب نص : Rintaro Ikeda ( منسق Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita.) & Yoshiki Okusa-… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… كاست & ستاف انمي ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases)- إنتاج : Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack- إخراج : Kazuomi Koga (مخرج Kubo-san wa Mob wo Yurusanai)- منسق النصوص & كاتب نص : Rintaro Ikeda ( منسق Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita.) & Yoshiki Okusa-… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m4pyCJBi3a

The series’ story is set in a world where powerful “blessings and gifts from the gods” are received by those who reach adulthood. Likewise, the “gifts” a person receives at this point determines how the rest of their life will be shaped. However, Allen was unable to obtain any power at all despite reaching adulthood.

Likewise, he’s exiled from his home after being ridiculed and scorned by his peers. Deciding to live in a remote land, Allen leaves town without telling his fellow citizens that he actually has the memories and powers from his past life as a hero, hence the series’ title.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes