8 My Hero Academia characters who have a cult following

When it comes to picking a favorite, My Hero Academia spoils its fandom with a huge roster of characters. While some might prefer the fiery Bakugo, others might take a liking to the quieter Todoroki or the scheming Shigaraki. Whichever it might be, it cannot be argued that Horikoshi's cast is one of the best.

From dilligent Heroes to ruthless Villains, the series has it all. It does a splendid job of showcasing a number of characters with powerful and interesting Quirks.

My Hero Academia characters who achieved cult status

1) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Barring the very first poll, which happened just after chapter 50 of the manga, My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo has topped all popularity rankings since then. His hot-headed personality won the hearts of fans far and wide. Morever, his rivalry with Deku, coupled with a subtle sense of respect of him highlights why he is a fan-favorite.

During the series, he went from bully to Hero. A natural-born brawler, Bakugo's fight sequences are always a delight to watch.

2) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

Following Bakugo is My Hero Academia protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. Somehow, he was outvoted despite being the show's main character. Initially Quirkless, Midoriya inherited One For All from All Might and gradually learned of its powers, unlocking the Quirks of its previous users, one by one, in the process.

He began as timid but soon grew to be confident and brave, striving to follow the path of a Hero and determined to master his abilities. His boyish charm captivated viewers and they were hooked watching him grow into a true Hero.

3) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

Son of the Flame Hero: Endeavor, Shoto Todoroki has garnered a huge following since his introduction in in My Hero Academia. His Quirk was what attracted such attention, having the ability to generate both ice and fire. Shoto's demeanor is a calmer and quieter one, speaking only when necessary and very reliable.

He initially hated his flame side due to his father, but with time learned to accept it. His growth in the series was truly remarkable as he learned to open himself up to others and show a kinder Shoto.

4) All Might

All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

This list would not be complete with My Hero Academia's Number 1 Hero All Might. Named Toshinori Yagi, he too was Quirkless until he received One For All from his master.

He stood as the embodiment of the term "Hero" - Kind, Courageous and Self-Sacrificing. He was the first to Deku's potential, passing to him One For All, mentoring him and helping him take the first step towards his dream.

All Might is one such character who was an instant hit. His seriousness in battle but comedic and softer side outside of it made the people love him. Truly, he is the Symbol of Peace.

5) Hawks

Hawks (Image via Studio Bones)

A major character in the My Hero Academia series, Hawks soared to fame. Highly intelligent, Hawks was brilliant at strategy and used his skills to infiltrate the Paranormal Liberation War Front and alert the Heroes of the incoming threat. Outside of that, Hawks stood at Number 2 in the Hero Rankings and is one character who commanded respect from Endeavor.

As the name suggest, he possessed massive wings whose feathers he could control individually as he pleased. He could also harden them at will, making him a dangerous opponent. It was under Hawks' guidance that Tokoyami learned to fly and developed a different outlook towards life.

6) Shota Aizawa

Shota Aizawa (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Class 1-A teacher Shota Aizawa is a character whose popularity grows with screen time. Appearing as nonchalant and easy-going, he prefers to be alone and fly solo. Aizawa cares deeply for his students, pushing them to great lengths to see them achieve their dreams.

When threatened, he stands like a brick wall to protect them. He pulls off all of these things while looking very cool. His simplicity is one of the reasons for his popularity as he prefers to sleep in class to avoid the hassle of going home.

7) Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco Uraraka (Image via Studio Bones)

Uraraka's kind, cheery and bubbly nature made her a fan-favorite from the very beginning. Her empathy stands as her greatest strength and allows her to be good-natured with everyone she meets.

Despite appearances, Uraraka is not one to be messed with. When the time comes, she can be fierce and daunting, ready to take on anything thrown at her. Her constant drive to better herself is what sets her apart and is a major point in her development in My Hero Academia.

8) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

Not unexpectedly, My Hero Academia's antagonist Tomura Shigaraki too has a pretty ardent following. Posing as the series' main villain, he was the embodiment of the will of All For One. Following a traumatic childhood, Shigaraki was forced down a villainous path, being used as a puppet by whom he considered a mentor.

Even his appearance is uncanny as his body is covered in the hands of his deceased family members. He too grew quite a bit in the series, revealing his true intentions and inheriting major power when he bonded with All For One.

