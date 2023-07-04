Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening and ending theme images leaked days ahead of episode 1

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the opening and ending theme sequences for none other than Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 were leaked online via Twitter. These images provide us with a first look at some of the most interesting scenes from arguably the most highly anticipated anime series of the Summer 2023 season.

Serving as a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga, the series has proven itself as one of the most popular new-gens in both its forms. With each passing day, excitement for the imminently arriving first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 grows, especially after recent and additional leaks.

However, the latest leak for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 may be one of the most exciting yet, primarily because it gives anime-only fans a glimpse of what to expect. While fans should wait until the series’ official premiere before taking these leaks as truth, the artwork and overall quality of said images suggest they are legitimate.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening and ending theme sequences feature series' formidable characters

Twitter user and apparent series fan and news source @IDuckyx (Ducky) recently posted the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening and ending theme leaks to their Twitter page. In total, there are five tweets that contain 17 different images from the opening and ending themes combined, the majority of which are images from the ending theme.

The opening theme sequence, at least for the first part of the season, seems to primarily focus on Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, Riko Amanai, and others in the Gojo’s Past arc. This arc is set roughly 11 years prior to the start of the series in 2006 and follows Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s exploits as second-year Tokyo Jujutsu High students.

Essentially all of the leaked opening images feature at least one of these three central characters. Exceptions include three distinct images, two of which feature the arc’s antagonist, Toji Fushiguro, standing by himself in a wooded area. The third showcases Toji's meeting with his contractor, Shiu Kong, in an empty auditorium.

The ending theme sequence looks to take a more emotional and sentimental route, with all of the leaked images exclusively showcasing Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. While this could be pure coincidence based on what Ducky chose to post or had access to, it seems more likely than not that the ending will exclusively focus on these two characters.

