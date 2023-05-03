Who is Shiu Kong in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Toji Fushiguro's handler, explained

As days turn to weeks and weeks to months, the excitement anime fans have for the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 only grows bigger. Set to premiere in early July 2023, fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the arrival of one of the most highly-anticipated anime sequel seasons in recent memory.

Especially helpful in furthering the hype surrounding the upcoming season is the release of trailers and key visuals highlighting the major players in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Obviously, those at the top of this list include Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo, Toji Fushiguro, and the returning students who were seen in the first season and the 0 film.

However, one character present in the pre-release videos and visuals, whom fans are particularly curious about, is Shiu Kong. Not introduced in the first season, Kong is a brand new character whom fans will meet in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Unsurprisingly, fans of the anime are looking forward to learn about his role in the story before the second season premieres this year.

Warning: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 below.

Fans curious about Shiu Kong’s role in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 following debut in recent promotional material

Who is Shiu Kong?

As fans will find out later this summer, Shiu Kong is a minor character in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. His role is of a handler for the Time Vessel Association, who hires Toji Fudhiguro to kill the Star Plasma Vessel in 2006. Shiu Kong was also instrumental in helping to establish Suguru Geto’s base of operations after he became a curse user the next year.

Shiu’s appearance is one of average height and build for an adult man, and he sports short black hair with a close-cut on the sides and back but longer hair on the top. His typical outfit is a black business suit, and he’s almost always seen smoking a cigarette. Kong is also distinguishable for his dark eyes, thin eyebrows, and even thinner mustache.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 also established him as a formal, cunning man who poses as a mediator between his clients. Fans will see a key example of his cunning in the upcoming season, when he makes a shrewd choice which aids Toji Fushiguro. Speaking of Toji, the two seem to have a fairly close relationship, but only associate with each other in business dealings.

Kong is first introduced when meeting with Toji to plan the assassination of Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amani. Kong is next seen meeting with Toji for an update, discussing the thirty million yen Toji has already spent and Kong’s need to update his client. Despite being skeptical of and professional with Toji in this scene, he gives Toji words of encouragement and even asks how his son is doing.

Kong is also shown to be a good businessman, discussing his finder’s fee with Toji for the Star Plasma Vessel assassination job as the deadline draws closer. However, their relationship is cemented as that of purely underworld business when Kong tells Toji he’d only associate with him in business or in hell once the job is complete.

