Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 Release Date and Time, Countdown, Where to Read, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #32. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Picking up from where the previous chapter left off, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 will show the result of Gojo’s newest trick with his Domain expansion. The chapter is also expected to switch points of view to Kenjaku, with certain fans hoping for a glimpse of Megumi Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 should show how the new version of Gojo's Domain works

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 lead color page (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Given that there is no sudden and unannounced delay or creative break taken by the mangaka, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 will be available for readers at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 18

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, June 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 19

Readers will find the digital version of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The websites only offer the first three and the latest three chapters for free, requiring a monetary subscription to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available on a “read-once” basis on the aforementioned apps for free.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227

Comparison between a cursed technique burn out and an engine overheating

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 5, Yuta became suspicious that Gojo was pushing himself beyond his limit to both heal his Cursed Energy and himself. At the battleground, Gojo recast his Domain, reconfiguring it to make the barrier stronger from the outside.

Matching Gojo’s progress, Sukuna shut down his Sure Hit effect and used Domain Amplification. He kept in contact with Gojo, thus tricking the Infinite Void to ignore him while Malevolent Shrine broke down Gojo’s Domain a second time. The sorcerer then used the secret Falling Blossom Emotion to counter the effects of Sukuna’s Domain once he was overpowered.

Following this, Gojo expanded his Domain a third time and extended it to encompass the entire range of Malevolent Shrine’s active zone. He then retracted Infinite Void, allowing the Barrier to collapse inward until it condensed into a small ball, trapping Sukuna’s Domain inside it.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 will likely venture inside the tiny Infinite Void. Many readers have speculated that the conditions inside this version of Gojo’s Domain will be vastly different from the regular Infinite Void. Given that Gojo’s Technique always depended on Space and Time, it also seems excessive to include Mass.

However, mangaka Akutami could choose to follow the same principle instead of the practical application of it. Just like decreasing the volume of something increases its density, condensing a Domain to a tiny ball could exponentially increase its other factors. Akutami will likely explain this matter in detail in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228, so there is a good chance of the chapter being another text-heavy and analytical issue.

On the other hand, many readers expect the point of view in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 to switch to Kenjaku, who has presumably been off killing the Culling Game survivors. If that is true, then in a few chapters, Kenjaku should appear in the room where Yuta and others are watching the battle since more than half of its occupants are surviving Culling Game players.

Final thoughts

However, given his penchant for making his readers suffer by simply forgetting about a plot point, as demonstrated by Miwa’s mysterious appearance, Akutami can also refrain from including Kenjaku in the main story until Sukuna and Gojo finish their squabble.

Now that he has declared in Anime Expo 2023 that he has no plans of ending the series anytime soon, readers can expect more analytical extensions of the battle between Sukuna and Gojo with very little plot progression for the coming few chapters.

