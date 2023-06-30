Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals Tengen's human form

The recent leaks from the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 have revealed the human form of Master Tengen. To everyone's surprise, Tengen's human form is actually shown to be a girl. Needless to say, it shocked many fans because, initially, everyone thought Master Tengen was a man in his younger days. However, the recent revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 leaks has proven otherwise.

Vol. 23 of Gege Akutami's magnum opus has provided numerous other fascinating details regarding the manga, and one of them has to be Tengen's real gender. However, it's also true that fans had been given a fair indication of this way before in the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 leaks reveal Tengen was a girl before being evolved into a curse-like being

The recent leaks have finally revealed the gender of Master Tengen, one of the central focuses of the Hidden Inventory Arc. The leaked picture from vol. 23 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga has presented fans with the human form of Tengen, a petite-looking girl with a sullen expression, messy hair, and a black obi worn at her waist.

Before the leaks of vol. 23 by Gege Akutami, it was clearly indicated that Tengen was a girl before being evolved into a curse-like form. For example, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202, it was vaguely drawn and indicated that nearly all the Star Plasma Vessels were girls, except perhaps one individual. Moreover, in the Hidden Inventory Arc, Riko Amanai, a high school girl, was also selected as the next Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen.

Furthermore, in one of the panels of chapter 202 of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Master Tengen called himself a 'Granny' and not a 'Geezer.' With that in mind and this recent revelation, everything seems to have fallen into place.

Nurah | ❃ @babygirl_suguru @king_jin_woo Tengen even said so, that if anything shes technically a granny, and the two star plasma vessels were both girls too @king_jin_woo Tengen even said so, that if anything shes technically a granny, and the two star plasma vessels were both girls too https://t.co/Z7hxoecE1j

As mentioned in the manga, every 500 years, Master Tengen needs to merge with a star plasma vessel, or he will lose his rationality and evolve into a higher being. Quite truly, having failed to merge with Riko Amanai, the star plasma vessel, Master Tengen turned into a deformed curse-like being. Therefore, it was impossible to know the gender of Master Tengen at that time.

Rightly so, when he was first shown in Gege Akutami's manga, fans couldn't tell how Master Tengen looked in his human days. The recent leaks have finally ended all the discussion over the gender of Master Tengen because Gege Akutami's sketch has revealed that Master Tengen was a girl. This has led to an uproar in the fandom, with everything expressing disbelief and wonder.

