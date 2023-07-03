Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 screens first 90 seconds at Anime Expo 2023

With just three days to go for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the core team revealed the first 90 seconds of season 2 episode 1 at the Anime Expo 2023, in Los Angeles. The clip excited the entire fanbase as these 90 seconds focused completely on Geto Suguru and set the tone for the upcoming season.

Aside from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 clip, the team also revealed a new video game titled Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. This game has been developed by Bandai Namco, and it will be available for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.

Additional details about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 clip

Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of MAPPA, Ryota Ikeda, the Editor of Shueisha, and Masaya Saito, the Producer at TOHO Animation attended the Anime Expo. The trio revealed the clip to fans, which took them by surprise as it focused more on Geto and less on Gojo.

In the 90-second clip, fans could see a young Geto Suguru walking into a dark alley and encountering a cursed spirit. He exorcized the spirit and proceeded to consume it. His facial expressions suggested a bad taste, which he endured briefly. Towards the end of the clip, fans noticed Geto meeting Gojo in a busy alleyway. The tone of the scene suggested a possible confrontation between these two sorcerers.

This year's Anime Expo did not disappoint fans as it gave them some insight into the process of adapting a manga into an anime, from the viewpoint of the technical team. Furthermore, the audience was also privy to additional comments that were provided by the creator himself, Gege Akutami, as well as Yuji Itadori's voice actor, Junya Enoki.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release details and what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen @JJKcontents

ARE YOU READY JJK FANS 3 DAYS UNTIL JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 2ARE YOU READY JJK FANS 3 DAYS UNTIL JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 2 ARE YOU READY JJK FANS ⁉️ https://t.co/L5KDov7mxt

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to release on July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. Fans can access the episodes on Crunchyroll and Netflix. It is important to note that these streaming platforms will not offer this series for free and viewers will have to avail of their paid services. Fans in Japan can watch the latest episodes of the series on MBS.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will begin with the adaptation of chapter 65. This chapter marks the beginning of Gojo's Past arc. In this story arc, Gojo and Geto Suguru's lives as students at Jujutsu High will be explored. It will have a great mix of comedy and high-octane action as some of the students including Gojo Satoru and Geto will embark on a perilous journey dictated by their mission.

zerma; @EVAN6ELI0N nobody move. toji fushiguro for jujutsu kaisen season 2

Shoko Ieiri will also have plenty of screen time in the second season, which will help the audience understand more about the character and her origin. Another important subject that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will explore is the difference in the ideals and morals that made Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru go their separate ways. Their friendship and the development of their characters along with the introduction of Toji Fushiguro will be the primary focus of season 2.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses. Read more on the season 2 premiere here: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time for every region.

