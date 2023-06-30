Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 leaked preview has fans gushing over new art style

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is arguably the most highly anticipated anime series of the Summer 2023 season. The anime adaptation of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series is set to return in the first week of July, much to the joy of viewers everywhere.

Likewise, fans are searching all corners of the internet for every possible piece of information or an early look at Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s production. Unfortunately, outside of official trailers, viewers have spent most of the anime’s production and release cycle without any substantial leaked images or information.

However, just as the series’ release week has come, it seems that preview images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s first episode have been leaked earlier than MAPPA Studios intended.

While unfortunate, this may be a blessing in disguise, with fans now raving over and heavily discussing the apparent new art style for the second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s leaked images highlight new, simplified art style that fans love

Fan reaction

Mel @mel_mellowo #jjks2

Jjk s2 is literally in less then a week and let me tell you even if these panels are low quality I really really love the new art style I think it suits the atmosphere/ tone the Gojo past arc is going for and iam excited to see how they are gonna change it up for shibuya Jjk s2 is literally in less then a week and let me tell you even if these panels are low quality I really really love the new art style I think it suits the atmosphere/ tone the Gojo past arc is going for and iam excited to see how they are gonna change it up for shibuya #jjks2 Jjk s2 is literally in less then a week and let me tell you even if these panels are low quality I really really love the new art style I think it suits the atmosphere/ tone the Gojo past arc is going for and iam excited to see how they are gonna change it up for shibuya https://t.co/yKHvuAEXxM

It’s worth noting that the latest batch of leaked images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is of a low resolution and quality. That being said, some fans are waiting to cast a final judgment on the new art style until the first episode is officially released. A vast majority of viewers, however, are already praising the series’ new look.

The main changes from the first season’s art style appear to be thinner lines and more equal shading in character designs. The lighting also appears much softer, as evidenced in the picture of Satoru Gojo looking over his sunglasses. The chibi-esque art style the series often used in its first season also seems to be getting a slight redux, with more traditional artwork.

YM🩷👻 💜💙 @notjmofofan 🧡 (obsessed with new art style especially shadows) 6 days till jjk s2(obsessed with new art style especially shadows) 6 days till jjk s2 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (obsessed with new art style especially shadows)🐇 https://t.co/4zs9Rp5TxF

YAMI 👑 @yamiclouds MFs were upset saying MAPPA's gonna downgrade the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2



While the art style may be simplified, the animation is gorgeous MFs were upset saying MAPPA's gonna downgrade the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 While the art style may be simplified, the animation is gorgeous https://t.co/f2z57qRJEV

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#JJK #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen Can't believe how much I love this new art style. And I can't wait to see how Yuji & the gang look in the second half. Can't believe how much I love this new art style. And I can't wait to see how Yuji & the gang look in the second half. 🔥#JJK #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/VpI6NSGR3p

Whether they like the new art style or not, fans are also generally agreeing that the new approach is simplified and more cleanly animated.

One question that viewers are bringing up is whether or not the Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc will use this new art style. After all, all promotional material up to this point (including these latest leaked images) has focused on events within the former arc rather than the latter.

g @kisspowa the art style got a huge upgrade omg the art style got a huge upgrade omg https://t.co/Cekpgyj1ii

sab @975bears this cut is seriously cracking me up look at his expression why's he talking to suguru like that this cut is seriously cracking me up look at his expression why's he talking to suguru like that https://t.co/UHCs7nCJbD

ashley @sonicworlds127 I’m slowly, but surely warming up to the art style of jjk season 2 I’m slowly, but surely warming up to the art style of jjk season 2 https://t.co/dHHWjx4hKN

nic⁷ ▴ saw yoongi @yoongojo the improved art style for jjk s2 looks so good. the thin lines are cleeaannn. the shading also looks so much better the improved art style for jjk s2 looks so good. the thin lines are cleeaannn. the shading also looks so much better

Generally speaking, however, the new art style for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 does deliver a more aesthetically pleasing final product overall based on currently available information.

Fans will be able to formulate an official opinion based on official series material come July 6, 2023, at 11:56 PM Japanese Standard Time.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action roles as 2023 progresses.

