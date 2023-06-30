Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 leaked preview has fans gushing over new art style

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is arguably the most highly anticipated anime series of the Summer 2023 season. The anime adaptation of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series is set to return in the first week of July, much to the joy of viewers everywhere.
Likewise, fans are searching all corners of the internet for every possible piece of information or an early look at Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s production. Unfortunately, outside of official trailers, viewers have spent most of the anime’s production and release cycle without any substantial leaked images or information.
However, just as the series’ release week has come, it seems that preview images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s first episode have been leaked earlier than MAPPA Studios intended.
While unfortunate, this may be a blessing in disguise, with fans now raving over and heavily discussing the apparent new art style for the second season.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s leaked images highlight new, simplified art style that fans love
Fan reaction
It’s worth noting that the latest batch of leaked images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is of a low resolution and quality. That being said, some fans are waiting to cast a final judgment on the new art style until the first episode is officially released. A vast majority of viewers, however, are already praising the series’ new look.
The main changes from the first season’s art style appear to be thinner lines and more equal shading in character designs. The lighting also appears much softer, as evidenced in the picture of Satoru Gojo looking over his sunglasses. The chibi-esque art style the series often used in its first season also seems to be getting a slight redux, with more traditional artwork.
Whether they like the new art style or not, fans are also generally agreeing that the new approach is simplified and more cleanly animated.
One question that viewers are bringing up is whether or not the Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc will use this new art style. After all, all promotional material up to this point (including these latest leaked images) has focused on events within the former arc rather than the latter.
Generally speaking, however, the new art style for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 does deliver a more aesthetically pleasing final product overall based on currently available information.
Fans will be able to formulate an official opinion based on official series material come July 6, 2023, at 11:56 PM Japanese Standard Time.
Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action roles as 2023 progresses.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.