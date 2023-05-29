Latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter proves Toji Fushiguro will always be Gojo’s greatest villain

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, the audience saw a dramatic escalation in the ongoing battle between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna. However, the chapter also has lingering influence of Toji Fushiguro, amplifying the stakes and adding a layer of personal vendetta to the unfolding drama. This latest installment not only offers thrilling action scenes but also dives deep into the complex character dynamics, emphasizing Toji Fushiguro's role as Gojo’s greatest villain.

These characters' long-standing rivalry extends beyond the battlefield, touching upon their personal histories and the intricate weave of relations within Jujutsu society. As the narrative unfolds, the tension between them amplifies due to their conflicting goals and a shared history that continues to influence their actions and decisions.

How Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 reinforces Toji Fushiguro as Gojo’s archnemesis

Geezer @y0unGeezer There's been jokes about Gojo stealing Toji's fit and as hilarious as that is, it's VERY fitting.

Toji is the breaker of fate and changed the world forever. Gojo wearing the same fit for the battle that will literally decide the fate of the world is the most poetic thing in jjk There's been jokes about Gojo stealing Toji's fit and as hilarious as that is, it's VERY fitting. Toji is the breaker of fate and changed the world forever. Gojo wearing the same fit for the battle that will literally decide the fate of the world is the most poetic thing in jjk https://t.co/WjGO86946O

This recent chapter provides a captivating display of Gojo's hatred for Toji Fushiguro, showcasing how the latter's actions continue to haunt the Six Eyes user. This then solidifies how Toji remains as the greatest enemy Gojo will ever have.

The Six Eyes user's reaction to Sukuna using Megumi Fushiguro's, who is Toji’s son, body as his vessel is telling. Sukuna, in Megumi's form, serves as a grim reminder of Toji, setting off Gojo's deep-seated antipathy. His words and actions against Sukuna became an outlet for his unresolved issues with Toji.

Thus, Gojo's decision to prioritize his fight with Sukuna over concerns for Megumi reveals his fixation on defeating the remnants of Toji's influence. It's a testament to Toji's profound impact on Gojo's psyche, stirring a whirlpool of emotions within him.

ceo of loving gojo satoru 🌙 @yujisakr No way gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy because he looks like toji No way gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy because he looks like toji https://t.co/fO92qWWg7A

The fact that Gojo, the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, harbors such a personal grudge gives gravity to Toji’s impact. It showcases how Toji has left an indelible mark on Gojo, one that continues to affect him even in Fushiguro patriarch's absence. The battle scenes in the chapter become more than just fights, they turn into an embodiment of Gojo's personal struggle against the ghost of his past with Toji Fushiguro.

Moreover, Toji's role as Gojo's greatest villain doesn't just lie in their personal rivalry but it also extends to how Toji's actions have shaped the jujutsu world. His actions, directly and indirectly, have affected the Six Eyes user's journey and the dynamics of Jujutsu Kaisen at large. Toji has left a legacy of chaos and discord that Gojo has to continually face, making him a perpetual antagonist in the white-haired sorcerer's narrative.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has woven an intricate tapestry of relationships, power dynamics, and personal histories. This latest chapter further cements Toji Fushiguro's influence over the narrative and his significance as Gojo’s greatest adversary. The latter's personal vendetta against Toji echoes through his actions, decisions, and reactions to characters connected to Toji, casting a dark shadow that follows him throughout.

Moreover, this development underscores the inherent complexities within Gojo's character in Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite being a powerful sorcerer, his personal biases and grudges show he is far from invincible. He has emotional vulnerabilities that can be exploited and possibly affect his judgments and decisions. Readers are thus left wondering how this deep-rooted animosity towards Toji will shape Gojo's future actions and influence the series' trajectory.

