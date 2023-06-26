Jujutsu Kaisen: Letting Gojo win easily might be Akutami’s biggest mistake

As seen in the latest string of Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters, the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna is continuing to develop in full swing. Just as it seems one has a definitive and overwhelming advantage against the other, mangaka Gege Akutami finds a way to shift the tides of battle yet again.

However, such constant reversals of fate are unlikely to continue for long, with Akutami previously claiming that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series may end this year. Combined with recent teases from official sources that the Gojo and Sukuna fight will soon be reaching its climax, readers are unsure of what to expect from the fight’s outcome.

Although fans may be unsure of what to expect, it’s clear that the majority of fans are hoping for Gojo to win and survive his encounter with the King of Curses. While this would certainly be a happy ending to Jujutsu Kaisen, it may not be a satisfying one if Akutami gives the Six Eyes user the win too easily.

Gojo getting an easy win undermines Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen’s ancient sorcerers, title of “strongest”

#jjk227 #jjk226 #JujutsuKaisen Everybody arguing wheter Sukuna or Gojo is gonna win, but remember, the last time a Six Eys and 10 Shadows fought, they both died, if this happens with Gojo and Sukuna, then it'll be Jujutsu High Vs Kenjaku

The fight between Gojo and Sukuna up to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has been far from a walk in the park for the Jujutsu High teacher. The final panels of chapter 225 even suggested that Gojo may have been finished before the fight even got started. Despite surviving due to the Reverse Cursed Technique, Gojo has been far from dominating his fight against Sukuna.

However, the larger concern is whether or not Gojo will easily finish off the King of Curses in the battle’s final moments, that is once both are exhausted mentally and physically. To have Gojo simply walk over Sukuna in the fight’s final moments like he could’ve done it at any point prior would vastly undermine Sukuna’s strength and status.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo and Sukuna have been built up as near equals, simply existing in different eras of the sorcery world. Both are even given the title of the strongest of their day. To have Gojo finish off Sukuna in the final moments of the fight without any real struggle or difficulty would be to invalidate every comparison made between the two up to this point.

ハンス @okinawa90s

First chapter -> Gojo won

Second chapter - Sukuna won

Third chapter -> Gojo won

Final chapter supposed to be Sukuna, and if it's the last one then it's will decided who's gonna win this fight...

Which means.... Myamura @king_jin_woo WSJ mag editors are saying that

Gojo & Sukuna battle is "CLIMAXING"



Also next chap preview is,

WSJ mag editors are saying that Gojo & Sukuna battle is "CLIMAXING"

Also next chap preview is, "Gojo and Sukuna fighting back and forth, in the end of the battle…?"

Next week is the final chapter for this legendary battle
First chapter -> Gojo won
Second chapter - Sukuna won
Third chapter -> Gojo won
Final chapter supposed to be Sukuna, and if it's the last one then it's will decided who's gonna win this fight...

Moreover, the title of “strongest” would suffer similarly despite Gojo being victorious in such a scenario. If the Six Eyes user and Sukuna hold the title at different points in time, establishing Gojo as the strongest curse user makes Sukuna look inferior in comparison. While dichotomous, Gojo’s easy victory would both further cement and somewhat undermine his title as strongest since Sukuna also shares the title.

In addition, there’s the fact that ancient sorcerers have been said to be generally stronger than contemporary sorcerers throughout the post-Shibuya sections of Jujutsu Kaisen. Presumably, such a standard would hold true for Gojo and Sukuna as well, especially since one is the strongest among ancient sorcerers, while the other the strongest amongst modern ones.

To have the Six Eyes user win easily would not only kneecap Sukuna’s character and the title of the strongest but also the ancient sorcerers in general. Thus, having Gojo easily win may just be considered Akutami’s biggest mistake, if he ends up doing so. However, with the fight not quite over yet, fans will have to wait before passing the final judgment.

