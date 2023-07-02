Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227: Gojo’s secret Domain technique outsmarts Sukuna in shocking new development

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31 on Monday, July 2, at 12 AM JST. The chapter brought Gojo and Sukuna’s ongoing battle to a shocking development as more and more powerful techniques came into play. A secret technique from the three clans made a reappearance in the chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 also included a colored double spread of Sukuna and Gojo during their fight with Yuji lurking behind. The series also featured on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 31 with Gojo and Yuji to celebrate the premiere of the anime’s second season the coming Thursday.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 shows Gojo using Unlimited Void in an unknown way to overpower Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 226: As powerful domains clash, it becomes clear that Gojo’s in trouble! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/43HPQZA Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 226: As powerful domains clash, it becomes clear that Gojo’s in trouble! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/43HPQZA https://t.co/LQs9iLw6Ia

In the previous chapter, Gojo healed his wounds and figured out that the center of Sukuna’s Domain was the shrine. However, he was constantly attacked with the Slash attack of Malevolent Shrine. Gojo employed a Simple Domain to buy himself some time so that he could heal his Cursed Technique. He later used his Cursed Technique reversal: Red to blast Sukuna directly into the Shrine.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 5”.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 summary

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 lead color page (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 begins with Yuta explaining that healing a Cursed Technique is similar to cooling down an overheated engine. It should not be possible to do with Reversed Cursed Technique, so he theorized that Gojo might be pushing himself beyond his limit.

After Sukuna recovered from the previous attack, both adversaries engaged their Domains once more. However, Gojo reversed the properties of his barrier, allowing the barrier to be strong from the outside. Countering that, Sukuna shut off his Cursed Technique and the Sure Hit effect of his Domain, relying on Domain Amplification to get by while his Slashes worked at Unlimited Void from the outside.

Having learned from Kenjaku that Unlimited Void works on everyone inside it but Gojo and anyone who is touching him, Sukuna maintained constant contact with the sorcerer until his Slashes broke down Unlimited Void a second time. Gojo then used Falling Blossom Emotion, a secret anti-domain technique passed down in the Big Three clans, to fend off the worst of Sukuna’s attacks.

They both expanded their Domains again, with Gojo extending Unlimited Void beyond the active range of Malevolent Shrine. He then pulled the barrier inwards, condensing both his and Sukuna’s domains into a small ball.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 review and analysis

Mangaka Gege Akutami has previously shown Naobito Zen’in to use the Falling Blossom Emotion technique. It makes sense that Gojo, being the sole heir to his clan, would know this technique. In the same vein, Sukuna, who had been sealed away since the Heian era, should also be unaware of this technique which was developed after that time.

However, what is interesting in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 regarding this technique is, firstly, that Atsuya Kusakabe is aware of it despite never being linked to any of the three clans so far in the manga. A second, and more intriguing point, is that while possessing Megumi, Sukuna should have access to all of his memory and knowledge. And yet, Sukuna did not know of this technique, implying that Megumi was unaware of it as well.

ту©️ @tojiprint #jjk227



ahhhhhh gojo used big 3 clan anti-domain technique‘falling blossom emotion’ to counter the sure hit in sukunas domain like naobito in shibuya did with dagon. mentioned this last week I thought gege forgot about it lmao ahhhhhh gojo used big 3 clan anti-domain technique‘falling blossom emotion’ to counter the sure hit in sukunas domain like naobito in shibuya did with dagon. mentioned this last week I thought gege forgot about it lmao #jjk227 ⚠️ ahhhhhh gojo used big 3 clan anti-domain technique‘falling blossom emotion’ to counter the sure hit in sukunas domain like naobito in shibuya did with dagon. mentioned this last week I thought gege forgot about it lmao https://t.co/9Q2MGAKJ0F

This suggests that neither the Zen’in clan, which sought Megumi to be their heir, nor Gojo, who took the boy in as his ward, saw it fit to introduce this technique to him. While this does not speak of neglect as such, it does speak of a certain sense of callousness on Gojo’s part which the readers are unused to seeing from him, especially when it comes to his students.

Another point that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 forces upon the readers is that both Sukuna and Gojo are capable of altering the binding conditions of their respective Domains on the fly. Not only that, but they are both well-versed in Anti-Domain techniques, and Domain Amplification. It stands to reason that two of the strongest sorcerers in history would be above the normal bounds of power.

Lightning @lightning446 My impression of what Gojo did by maximally expanding his barrier shell is basically contain Sukuna's Domain inside of it and thus trap it. By then shrinking his barrier, he is also shrinking Sukuna's guaranteed-hit range



Gojo did the unthinkable & actually exploited the most My impression of what Gojo did by maximally expanding his barrier shell is basically contain Sukuna's Domain inside of it and thus trap it. By then shrinking his barrier, he is also shrinking Sukuna's guaranteed-hit rangeGojo did the unthinkable & actually exploited the most https://t.co/0tUtZqV8aH

However, Akutami has taken them to a point where regular rules no longer apply to them. It is interesting, however, that it is done in a believable way and within the parameters that the Mangaka had set for himself. Gojo’s latest stunt with shrinking his Domain is another step in this path. Akutami has already shown that Sukuna, whose Domain does not have a barrier, can adjust the active range of his Domain.

That implies that the Domain itself is limitless and shapeless, it is only that barrier that restricts it. This is further supported by Megumi’s Chimera Shadow Garden and its adaptable form. It is, therefore, not too farfetched to conclude that Gojo can alter the size of his Domain as long as he is capable of altering the barrier with it.

Details on Sukuna's Domain (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

The issue is that when Sukuna spread out his Domain in Shibuya, he obliterated everything within its range. However, when Gojo shrinks his Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227, he only takes Sukuna’s Domain with him, leaving their surroundings untouched. It could be that Unlimited Void, when retracting, only kept anything made of Cursed Energy inside it. However, nothing can be said for certain until the next chapter is released.

Final Thoughts

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Jujutsu Kaisen 3rd Character Popularity Poll Results in Issue #31. Jujutsu Kaisen 3rd Character Popularity Poll Results in Issue #31. https://t.co/zJ1NsH4FuW

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 proved once again that Gojo and Sukuna are fairly evenly matched. While Gojo has a retinue of sorcerers who are ready to step in at the moment he fails, Kashimo being the most vocal of the lot, Sukuna also has Megumi’s techniques in store. With every chapter oscillating between the two fighters having the upper hand, it appears that only outside interference can break the stalemate.

On another note, Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 31 also contained the result of the 3rd popularity poll. Megumi once again won the poll with over 30 thousand votes, followed by Yuji with 24,038 votes and Gojo with 11,591 votes. Mangaka Gege Akutami himself was ranked 33rd in the poll, which is surprisingly high given how much he is making the top three characters suffer at the moment.

Be sure to keep up with more Jujutsu Kaisen anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Read the detailed release date and time of the anime's second season here: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time for every region.

