Jujutsu Kaisen: Every anti-domain technique as of chapter 227

With the release of the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 spoilers and raw scans earlier this week, fans saw the fight between Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo continue in exciting fashion. Both sorcerers continued to use their Domain Expansions in rapid fashion, as well as alter and edit their domains in unpredictable ways.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen leaks also allege that this will result in Satoru Gojo using an anti-domain technique shared amongst the three great sorcerer families, the Gojos, Zenins, and Kamos. This is none other than Falling Blossom Emotion, whose introduction to the series fans may remember during Naobito Zenin’s fight in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

While some Jujutsu Kaisen fans seem not to remember this Anti-Domain Technique, this and two others are seemingly set to be integral parts of Gojo and Sukuna’s final battle. Likewise, reviewing each of them and their different uses may give fans some insight as to what each fighter’s next potential move is.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest leaks confirm that anti-domain techniques are here to stay

The latest anti-domain technique to be used in Jujutsu Kaisen is none other than the aforementioned Falling Blossom Emotion. As mentioned above, this anti-domain barrier technique is also a secret art passed down through the big three sorcerer families. The ability shrouds the user in an armor of Cursed Energy, countering any cursed energy attack that comes into contact with it.

In essence, this nullifies the must-hit effect of a Domain Expansion, which is done via a Cursed Technique and hence is based on Cursed Energy. However, the move doesn’t protect against physical attacks, as Dagon was still able to punch Naobito despite the latter’s use of the technique.

This functions in opposition to the Simple Domain technique shown in Jujutsu Kaisen, which sees a user manifest their own, small domain to nullify an enemy domain’s must-hit effect. The technique was originally created as a counter for Domain Expansions, further solidifying its efficacy as an anti-domain technique.

One downside of the Simple Domain compared to Falling Blossom Emotion is that the former can be destroyed by a more powerful domain within seconds. One upside is that a Simple Domain can be used in an offensive manner, whereas Falling Blossom Emotion is seemingly a defensive technique only.

The final anti-domain technique seen in the series thus far is the Domain Amplification, which sees a user amplify their aura of Cursed Energy to make it comparable to a domain. The resulting space can either be imbued with a sure-hit function or left vacant to nullify an opponent’s must-hit effect.

The major drawback to Domain Amplification, however, is that a user can’t activate it and their own innate Cursed Technique simultaneously. As a result, and based on what’s known and been seen of it so far, it seems largely inferior to both Falling Blossom Emotion and the Simple Domain techniques.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

