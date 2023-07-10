Classroom for Heroes light novel: Where to read, plot, anime adaptation, and more

The anime adaptation of Classroom for Heroes, a Japanese fantasy novel, began airing on July 9, 2023. The light novel series by the author Shin Araki and illustrator Haruyuki Morisawa has garnered heaps of praise for being one of the most exciting fantasy light novels out there. Therefore, fans were ecstatic when they heard that an anime adaptation was around the corner.

Shin Araki and Haruyuki Morsawa's light novel, Classroom for Heroes, was first published in 2015, by Shueisha, under their Dash x Bunk imprint. Apart from an anime adaptation, this fantasy light novel also has manga adaptations.

About the Classroom for Heroes light novel: Plot and where to read

As mentioned earlier, Classroom for Heroes has a very unique take on the fantasy genre. Authored by Shin Araki and illustrated by Haruyaki Morisawa, the light novel was first published in January 2015, by Shueisha, under the Dash x Bunk imprint. So far, 14 volumes have been released, and the latest one launched on June 23, 2023.

A long time ago, a terrifying Demon Lord wreaked havoc throughout the world before he was challenged and defeated by a hero. Ending the powerful Demon Lord's reign, the mighty hero created Rosewood Academy, an Academy that would help its students achieve supremacy. The hero hoped that the students from his academy would gain unfathomable power to become heroes and defend the world.

Arnest Flaming, also known as the Empress of Flames, is the top student of Rosewood Academy. One day, she encounters a transfer student with a very carefree nature, named Blade. Arnest finds Blade irritating because he seems to be equal to her in terms of power.

The King of Rosewood Academy tells Arnest to supervise Blade and show him around the Academy. Shin Araki's story follows the lives of the students of Rosewood Academy as they struggle in their quest to become full-fledged heroes.

Manga adaptation of Shin Araki and Haruyaki Morisawa's fantasy light novel

Following the success of the light novel, Classroom for Heroes also got a manga adaptation. The manga adaptation of the fantasy novel was also written by Shin Araki, and illustrated by Minakuchi Takashi. The Classroom for Heroes - Empress of Flame manga was serialized in Shueisha's magazine Ultra Jump. Eight chapters of the manga later made up a single Tankobon volume.

Another manga adaptation of the same light novel began its serialization on September 12, 2016. Illustrated by Koara Kishida, the eponymous manga is being serialized in Square Enix's Magazine Monthly Shonen Gangan, since 2016. So far, 16 tankobon volumes have been released.

An anime adaptation recently premiered on July 9, 2023

Shin Araki and Haruyaki Morisawa's light novel has also received an anime adaptation. Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, Classroom for Heroes is produced by Actas Studios, and began airing on July 9, 2023. The anime adaptation is available to watch on local Japanese channels, such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and more. In addition, fans can also stream the anime on Crunchyroll.

Naoki Hayashi is the composer of the series and Kosuke Kawamura handles the character design. The characters Arnest Flaming and Blade are voiced by Misuzu Yamada and Reiji Kawashima, respectively. Apart from them, Nao Higashiyama, Hina Kino, Aya Uchida, and more voice actors are also part of this project.

With such a star-studded cast, the anime adaptation of Shin Araki's light novel is sure to live up to fans' expectations.

