10 hilarious comedy anime to watch in 2023

The comedy genre in anime is arguably one of the most entertaining to watch. There are plenty of shows that range from well-crafted intellectual jokes to turn-off-your-brain stupid humor that makes us gasp for air. Both have their own appeal; however, the latter seems to be the more popular route comedy anime shows take.

Another incredible aspect of comedy anime shows is that they usually pair with action. While many of these shows have a slice-of-life setting, some are paired with fantasy elements or high-octane action. This gives the viewers a break from the comical scenes and ensures that the jokes are refreshing and not washed out.

Great Teacher Onizuka and 9 other comedy anime shows that will have you rolling on the floor laughing

1) Grand Blue

Grand Blue is arguably one of the funniest shows on this list, and it doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The story revolves around a bunch of college students who are a part of the college’s diving club.

The protagonist, Iori Kitahara, attempts to have a memorable college life and hopes to have a girlfriend. This anime is the embodiment of the phrase “task failed successfully” since Iori manages to have a memorable time, but certainly not in the way he had anticipated.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime

2) Golden Boy

This is yet another classic from the golden age of anime. This anime is perfect for those that love hand-drawn animation with retro anime aesthetics. Kintarou, the protagonist, seems like a dud but, in reality, he is a genius.

Just before graduating, he quits college and wanders from place to place to learn as much as possible. The interactions in this show are the primary source of comedy. The gratuitous fan service can get in the way of enjoying Golden Boy. However, if viewers can look past it, this is a show they will enjoy.

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

3) Great Teacher Onizuka

This is another anime series from the late 90s. The story revolves around Onizuka, who was a former biker gang member. He hopes to become a teacher and to find a woman he can marry. However, he is assigned the most notorious class that has forced teachers to quit.

His incredible resilience, paired with a notorious class, is the perfect recipe for disaster, something that is quite hilarious for the bystanders to watch. The comedy is infused with life lessons, and the students slowly change their perception of this “unqualified teacher.”

Streaming platforms: Netflix and Crunchyroll

4) Gintama

Gintama needs no introduction, as it is considered one of the funniest series. This show revolves around a bunch of people who take on odd jobs while the earth has been taken over by aliens in the Edo period. This series utilizes the concept of intertextuality to enhance the comedic effect.

The show constantly makes references to existing shows like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hajime no Ippo, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, to name a few. It even parodies animation studios like Toei Animation for how litigious an organization it is.

Streaming platforms: Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix

5) Asobi Asobase

One can’t go wrong with this anime series. This is the perfect show to watch on a bad day when someone needs cheering up. It’s a slice-of-life setting revolving around a few girls studying in school. The core focus of this show lies in the relationship dynamics between the characters.

This show is consistently funny from the get-go. That being said, comedy is subjective, and plenty of people don’t particularly enjoy the show. However, it’s a show certainly worth mentioning on this list.

Streaming platforms: Netflix and Crunchyroll

6) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

A psychic so powerful that he can tip the scales of power in his favor and take over the world. What does he do with it? Run errands and help his friends out when he’s in trouble. All he wants to do is sit in silence and enjoy his coffee jelly.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is a story of how Saiki gets through his day, despite a flurry of events that he deems disastrous. The characters’ interaction and Saiki’s inner monologue will keep you entertained and laughing for as long as you watch the show.

Streaming platforms: Netflix and Crunchyroll

7) Nichijou

Absurdity and over-the-top comedy are quite common in anime, and Nichijou is just that. The anime’s name literally translates to “everyday life,” and the show is just that.

However, every incident is dramatized, and the show constantly switches between exaggerated and quaint slice-of-life. Some of the most bizarre interactions occur in this show, making for top-tier comedy.

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

8) Konosuba

This show is another gem that falls under the Issekai/comedy genre. Truck-kun is prompt as usual, aiding in the reincarnation of Kazuma. He drags a rather unpleasant Goddess along with him and embarks on an adventure to slay the Demon King.

An important task like that requires a team filled with people who are useful and have a varied skill set. Kazuma’s squad is anything but that, and the interactions give rise to some top-tier comedy.

Streaming platforms: Hulu and Crunchyroll

9) Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War exaggerates every minute detail. The concept of confession and love is compared to war. Kaguya and Shirogane, the series' protagonists, set up traps and go to great lengths to make the other person confess their romantic feelings.

Chika Fujiwara, a common friend, is an agent of chaos as she unknowingly ruins their plans. This show has well-written characters, and every episode is consistently funny.

Streaming platforms: Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll

10) Daily Lives of Highschool Boys

A big reason why this anime series is popular is due to its crude and absurd humor. Another interesting aspect of this show is that the characters are relatable, which improves the overall viewing experience.

Additionally, the voice actors have done an amazing job in delivering the jokes, which is a crucial part of comedy. This story revolves around boys who try to get by their high school days while parodying some of the most typical anime tropes that one can see in most slice-of-life shows.

Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and Funimation

These are some of the best comedy anime shows to watch in 2023. Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

