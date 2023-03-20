Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends Japanese broadcast announced

Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends, the anime film sequel, has garnered a lot of praise after its theatrical run in Japanese and international theaters. After a successful opening, the series is finally bringing the lovey-dovey fever to popular syndications in Japan.

The First Kiss that Never Ends is canon to the series as it is adapted from the 14th volume of Aka Akasaka’s original manga series. The film was initially announced as a new project in Kadokawa’s New Type magazine on July 8, 2022.

MBS will broadcast Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends in two parts

TV broadcast schedule

Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends will air on MBS on March 31, 2023, at 01:55 am JST (12:55 pm ET). Since MBS is splitting the two-hour film into two separate episodes, the first half will be released on March 31, while the second half will air the next day, April 1, at the same time.

Television Niigata Network, popularly known as TeNY, will also broadcast the film in two parts, from April 1 to April 2, 2023, at 3:05 am JST (2:05 pm ET).

On April 5, 2023, TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 will run the two-hour sequel uninterrupted.

Is Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has yet to announce the release of Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends. However, given how the platform has included the series' previous three seasons in its massive library, international fans can expect the platform to reveal the film’s worldwide debut sometime soon.

As the film's broadcast has been officially confirmed, it is expected that Crunchyroll will license Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends for global release.

About the film

The official website of Kaguya-sama: Love is War describes the plot of The First Kiss Never Ends as follows:

"Vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya and student council president Miyuki Shirogane met at Shuchiin Academy's student council. After a long love battle, the two geniuses communicated their feelings to each other and kissed for the first time at the "Hoshinsai."

The synopsis continues:

"However, they haven't reached a clear confession yet, and the relationship between the two, who were thought to be lovers, remains ambiguous, and they come to Christmas with a stronger awareness of each other. Shirogane "wants to be perfect" and Kaguya seeks to be "not perfect". This is a very "ordinary" love story by geniuses. The first kiss never ends."

"Ren" @ItwasntRen

and it was a GOOD read. gotta say it is one of the best, if not the best Romance manga that I've read.

loveiswar Just finished reading Kaguya-sama: Love is War...and it was a GOOD read. gotta say it is one of the best, if not the best Romance manga that I've read. #kaguyasama loveiswar #kaguyasama Just finished reading Kaguya-sama: Love is War...and it was a GOOD read. gotta say it is one of the best, if not the best Romance manga that I've read.#kaguyasamaloveiswar #kaguyasama https://t.co/OgZ84xbIOQ

While fans wait for details about the international release of Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss that Never Ends, they can binge the three seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love is War exclusively on Crunchyroll for free.

Since the platform's free version comes with multiple ads, viewers can switch to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan to enjoy the episode without interruptions. New subscribers to Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

Poll : 0 votes