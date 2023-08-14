Sex Education Season 4 release date, where to watch, new cast members, latest updates, and more

As the countdown begins for the much-anticipated return of the hit Netflix series Sex Education, fans around the world are eagerly gearing up for the fourth and final season set to premiere on September 21, 2023. With the release of the trailer, featuring familiar faces and intriguing glimpses of new characters, the excitement is palpable.

The British teen comedy has been causing a stir throughout the globe, becoming a hit with both viewers and reviewers alike. It has received ratings of 8.3 on IMDB and 93% on Rotten, and expectations are high for the fourth season which will be the show's last. As fans prepare for the upcoming season, they are bracing themselves for a rollercoaster of emotions, unexpected twists, and the culmination of the journey of their beloved characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Sex Education Season 4: Everything to know about the new season

Sex Education Season 4 Release Date

Expand Tweet

On September 21, 2023, Sex Education Season 4 will be available on Netflix, two years after Season 3's premiere. Despite receiving an extension on September 25, 2021, casting issues prevented the scheduled filming from happening. There will be 24 episodes in Season 4, and Netflix is anticipated to stream every episode on the day of the release.

What to expect from Sex Education Season 4

Expand Tweet

The official synopsis for the new season reads, according to Netflix:

"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.

It continues:

"There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

It further adds:

Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus,"

In the season finale of Sex Education season 3, Otis and Maeve ultimately get together before breaking up. Maeve then departs for the US for a study programme during the summer, closing another chapter in their on-and-off romance.

Season 4 will investigate whether or not separation has made either of their hearts grow fonder. After experiencing a haemorrhage during labour, Jean gives birth and recovers from surgery in another scene of the epilogue. In season 4, it's likely that we'll witness the effects of a second child introduced into the life of Otis and the problems related to the paternity result.

Is Sex Education Season 4 the final season?

As many had previously anticipated, Netflix confirmed that Sex Education's fourth season will be its final one.

The series' official Instagram page posted a message confirming the news. The concept of upcoming storylines and spin-offs set in Moordale was addressed by the show's creator Laurie Nunn, who said:

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

Even though Sex Education is coming to a close, the journey is far from finished.

Sex Education Season 4 Cast

Expand Tweet

Sex Education Season 4 will witness the introduction of a few new faces. However, there will be familiar cast members.

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

George Robinson as Issac Goodwin

Dan Levy, a talented Emmy Award winner, will be seen in the United States as Maeve's instructor Thomas Molloy. Simone Ashley, who portrays Olivia in Bridgerton, will sadly not be a part of the show's final season. Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison won't be there for the final act either.