5 teenage shows to watch before Sex Education Season 4 

Sex Education is one of the most popular teenage rom-com series on Netflix and its final season i.e. season 4 is releasing on September 21, 2023. The streaming giant recently released a trailer for Sex Education season 4 and fans can't seem to contain their excitement anymore.

The trailer starts with the main character Otis Milburn giving a speech amongst his peers. It soon progresses towards fast-transitioning scenes from the upcoming season showing humourous moments featuring all of the show's central characters.

While the trailer doesn't reveal much about how the story of Otis and his friends will progress, fans can surely expect to go on a heck of a ride filled with a lot of laughter.

While fans eagerly anticipate the return of their beloved characters in Sex Education Season 4, they can prepare themselves by indulging in shows with similar themes of humor, drama, and relatable experiences. Here are 5 teenage rom-com shows like Sex Education that will make you even more excited for the upcoming season.

5 teenage shows that will remind you of your first crush and your school days as you await the release of Sex Education Season 4

1) Everything Sucks

Everything Sucks is a genuine treasure if you enjoy coming-of-age dramas set in the 1990s. This Netflix original series created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan transports us back to a simpler era when grunge music, VHS cassettes, and high school weirdness were all the rage.

A group of outcast teenagers are the focus of the show as they struggle with adolescence, first romance, and self-exploration. They decide to make a movie together as they deal with the typical issues of adolescence and growing up.

Everything Sucks will win you over with its enticing characters and evocative setting, taking you back to a time when life was both perplexing and exhilarating.

Unfortunately, this series was quite short-lived as Netflix announced its cancellation just after one season. But the ending is satisfying enough that it can also be watched as a mini-series.

2) Never Have I Ever

This Netflix original series, Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher depicts the everyday life of Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Devi is an Indian-American youngster who balances her cultural roots with the challenges of growing up. The show is reported to be loosely based on Mindy's childhood experiences growing up in the US.

Similar to Sex Education, the issues of individuality, family, and love are masterfully explored in this show, which is brimming with humor, drama, and a hint of teenage romance.

Never Have I Ever is known for breaking Asian stereotypes and is considered a landmark for South Asian representation in Hollywood. The fourth and final season of the show was recently released on Netflix and was widely praised by its fans.

3) Atypical

This Netflix original series, Atypical, chronicles the life of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum who faces difficulties with relationships, self-determination, and the quest for individuality.

Through its insightful writing and adequately developed characters, Atypical provides a moving representation of autism. The series encourages understanding and compassion for people who are on the autism spectrum in addition to offering an interesting tale.

Even though the first season of the show received some criticism due to the lack of autistic actors, the second and third seasons received largely favorable reviews for their positive development and inclusion of autistic actors.

4) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) gives an original perspective on the coming-of-age genre for individuals who like a mix of humor and excitement.

This German television series, which was based on actual events that took place in 2015, follows a nerdy teenager named Moritz Zimmerman as he builds an internet drug business in an effort to win back his ex-girlfriend.

The show deftly examines the difficulties of contemporary technology, friendships, and the temptation of the illicit through its intense plot and humorous dialogues. The gripping series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is perfect for binge-watching and viewers might find the main character, Moritz to be quite similar to that of Otis in Sex Education.

5) Skins (UK)

The enduring British sitcom Skins presents life as a teenager in a raw and unabashed manner. This remarkable program explores the lives of a group of youngsters who reside in Bristol, England, as they traverse the challenging phases of puberty.

Each season centers on a unique cast of characters, exploring a variety of themes such as romance, friendship, addiction, and mental well-being. Skins is a must-watch for any fan of provocative drama because of its raw authenticity and bold approach to taboo issues.

The series features a young Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Joe Dempsie, and Hannah Murray. Fans of the actors will enjoy seeing the young versions of them on screen indulging in typical teenage escapades.

These five intriguing teen shows will keep us amused, involved, and deeply committed to the lives of relatable characters as we impatiently await Sex Education Season 4.

Who knows, as you wait for the final season of this teen drama, Sex Education, you might just find your new favorite show!

