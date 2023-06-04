Is Never Have I Ever ending with season 4? Details explored

The wildly popular comedy-drama Netflix series Never Have I Ever is all set to return to the streaming platform on June 8, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET for its last season. Netflix revealed that the show will have a total of ten episodes in the upcoming season.

Never Have I Ever follows the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian American who tries to get accustomed to a completely new environment and is exposed to the importance of culture community, and relationships as she encounters new challenges in both her school and personal life. The official synopsis of season 4 as per Netflix, reads:

"Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises, and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?"

Owing to the show's immense popularity, fans have wondered why it is ending at just four seasons. The fandom of the beloved show has been very vocal on the internet and has even gone as far as to criticize the shocking decision.

Eric Underhill and Mindy Kaling comment on why Never Have I Ever season 4 will be the show's last

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, released a statement to Tudum and confirmed that season 4 will be the last season of the beloved story and explained that the show's story must come to an end someday. His statement reads:

“Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I’d love Devi’s journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end...We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs, and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”

However, show creator Mindy Kaling commented on the show's decision to end after four seasons and explained that it was a medium through which Kaling wanted to spread the importance of inclusivity and representation, and that purpose has been achieved as the show has managed to garner global appreciation in its short run on Netflix.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said:

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

She continued:

"So there are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time. But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

Even though the show is ending so soon, fans are still very excited to see their favorite characters reprise their roles in the coming-of-age drama for the last time. With so many intriguing storylines, Never Have I Ever season 4 is sure to be a rollercoaster of emotions and one unforgettable experience for fans.

Never Have I Ever Season 4: Who will win Team Ben or Team Paxton?

Never Have I Ever season 4 is certainly shaping up to be one of the most entertaining series of the year, as it teases several new storylines, with numerous new characters that are sure to change the trajectory of Devi's life. Viewers have followed Devi on her not-so-normal adventures as she navigates her position in high school and her complicated relationships with both Paxton and Ben.

Now as the series gears up to bid farewell to Netflix, fans are expecting a satisfying conclusion to the popular love triangle. The last season of the show saw Paxton dedicate his graduation speech to Devi in which he commented on how much Devi means to him and how she is the reason that he has even managed o graduate high school. However, shockingly, Devi did not pursue that route and instead got together with Ben and cashed in her "one free boink" card in the final moments of the season finale.

However, the new trailer of the show sees Ben and Devi in different relationships with different people altogether and fans are beyond perplexed as to what might've happened between the both. What makes the final season of the show even more exciting is the arrival of yet another heartthrob in Devi's life, Ethan. Described by the show creator as a "smoldering bad boy", Ethan's arrival is bound to cause trouble in the popular love triangle as the trailer of the show sees the character falling for Devi, for he finds her "fearless nature intriguing".

The show's last season will also see Devi finally graduate and get into college. Having always talked about wanting to go to Princeton, will she finally be able to achieve all that she's worked towards for so long? Hopefully, season 4 answers all these questions and gives a proper farewell to the beloved character.

More about Never Have I Ever's cast

Never Have I Ever season 4's cast at the show's premiere (Image via IMDb)

Never Have I Ever is host to an exceptionally talented star cast with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Lewison in the lead roles of Devi, Paxton, and Ben respectively. The trio has managed to garner global appreciation for their stunning performances in the show and promise to exceed expectations in the upcoming season based on the show's trailer. The show will also be featuring newcomer Michael Cimino, who'll be playing the role of Ethan, Devi's new love interest.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Never Have I Ever is also host to several other actors essaying pivotal roles in the show including:

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Richa Moorjani as plays Kamala

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar

Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan

Christina Kartchner as Eve

Never Have I Ever season 4 will premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.

