Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained: Did Devi decide to go away? 

Fans of Never Have I Ever already know that the series cannot and will not end without a brilliant finale, despite how successful or unsuccessful the season has been. The third ten-episode season of Netflix's popular teen comedy is no different from its predecessors in that respect.

After a season full of ups and downs for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), the finale posed another important development for Devi. Never Have I Ever's latest season was a welcome diversion from the previous seasons with its increased focus on the romantic lives of the characters. The show also significantly shifted from Devi's struggle with the death of her father.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The final episode of this season put viewers in quite some confusion for some time with the possibility of Devi's departure.

Read on to find out all that happened at the end of Never Have I Ever season 3.

Never Have I Ever season 3 ending: Devi's journey to Colorado

Never Have I Ever's final episode dealt with a new development in Devi's academic life. In the finale, Devi was offered a spot at a fancy boarding school in Colorado, Shrubland. Devi got a chance to get into the intensive one-year program for academically gifted seniors, which would secure her future.

Despite her initial reluctance, when Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) took Devi to see the school, Devi enjoyed the environment and the people. Her initial fear was that she did not want to miss out on the final year of high school with her best friends. She was also afraid of going to college as a virgin, something that could happen if she went to Shrubland.

But after seeing the environment in Shrubland, Devi agreed to go to the school. The finale of Never Have I Ever also focused on graduation. Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) got into Arizona State University after a tremendously good character graph over the past season.

Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), upon hearing that Devi is leaving, told her that he was going to miss her. After talking about leaving, Devi had a sudden change of heart, and she told her mother that she did not want to go to the boarding school. She finally had an epiphany and realized that she spent a lot of time thinking about the future and missed out on some of the best parts of the present.

So the next season of Never Have I Ever will have Devi and her friends attending their final year of high school together.

Did the show conclude Paxton's arc?

It is quite likely that Paxton's story is over. He is going away to college, and it is unlikely that he will stay around the high school in the next season. The narrator also revealed that when Paxton gave his speech and mentioned Devi, she did not have butterflies, implying that things were really over between Devi and Paxton.

This was a good wrap-up of the character arc, especially after all that the young man has been through.

Meanwhile, every other character, including Trent (Benjamin Norris) is sticking around for season four.

