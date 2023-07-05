Sex Education is without a doubt one of the most popular and inventive programs that have aired in recent years. However, as with all good things, it will end after the fourth season, according to a recent Netflix announcement.

Following the recent announcement, a notable number of fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the third season, wherein Otis (portrayed by Asa Butterfield) did not form a romantic relationship with Ruby (played by Mimi Keene).

These fans have voiced their desire for the show to conclude with Otis and Ruby as a couple, thereby altering the established dynamic between Otis and Maeve (embodied by Emma McKay), which has served as a foundational element throughout the narrative.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

To note, the final eight episodes of the show will premiere on September 21, 2023.

Fans want a different ending for Sex Education season 4

Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season of Sex Education (Image via Twitter)

Following the events of the previous season, it became evident that Maeve and Otis would ultimately find their way to each other, despite the numerous obstacles they had to overcome along the way. However, during the course of the third season, it appears that fans have found a more favorable choice for Otis in the character of Ruby.

The romantic relationship between Ruby and Otis in the third season was not enduring, yet a significant portion of the fanbase expresses a desire for their relationship to reemerge and culminate as the ultimate pairing in the concluding season.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the fourth and final season (Image via Twitter)

Sex Education season 4 will follow Otis and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) as they enter college for the first time and take on a completely unfamiliar environment. It will also see all the remaining cast members face a new challenge after the Moordale High was shut down.

Sex Education is available for streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes