What time will Burning Body air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more

Netflix's latest thriller series, Burning Body, is expected to hit the platform on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show delves deep into the mysterious death of a police officer. Two people, his girlfriend and her lover, are suspected to be involved in his death.

It features critically acclaimed Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó in the role of the protagonist whilst many others essay key supporting characters. The show is reportedly based on a crime that happened in 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Netflix's Burning Body release timings for different time zones

The official standard release time for Burning Body on Netflix is 3 am ET/12 am PT on Friday, September 8, 2023. However, the timings may vary depending on the region. Check out the different release timings as per various time zones across the world:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 8, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 8, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 8, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 8, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 8, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 8, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 8, 2023

What to expect from Burning Body? Plot and cast details explored

Burning Body focuses on the mysterious death of a police officer named Pedro whose remains are found inside a car in Barcelona. As an investigation soon launches, police begin to suspect two officers who worked with Pedro. Check out the official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix:

''May 2017. The charred remains of police officer Pedro (José Manuel Poga) are found inside a burnt-out car at Barcelona's Foix reservoir. The discovery quickly arouses the public's interest, especially when the investigation begins to reveal a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and s*xual scandals involving Pedro and two fellow police officers: his partner Rosa (Úrsula Corberó) and her ex-boyfriend Albert (Quim Gutiérrez).''

Netflix put out the official trailer for Burning Body on August 22, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous shocking and dramatic events set to unfold in the new Spanish thriller series. The trailer opens with a line from the protagonist that defines the mysterious tone of the show:

''I never truly spoke about what happened that night.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict protagonist Rosa's relationship with Albert whilst offering a peek into the complicated investigation. Overall, the trailer maintains a gritty tone that fans of character-driven psychological crime thrillers would certainly enjoy.

The cast is led by the highly talented Úrsula Corberó, who plays the role of Rosa, the mysterious police officer who gets involved in an affair with Albert and is believed to be involved in the death of officer Pedro.

Úrsula Corberó dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and screen presence and promises to deliver a thoroughly nuanced performance.

She's known for her performances in The Tree of Blood, Money Heist, and many more. She's brilliantly supported by actors like Quim Gutiérrez, Isak Férriz, José Manuel Poga, and Eva Llorach, among many other talented actors.

Viewers can stream all the episodes of Burning Body on Friday, September 8, 2023.