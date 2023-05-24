5 cult thriller shows like Hulu's The Clearing

Hulu has just dropped their latest original psychological cult thriller series, The Clearing. Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron created the series with inspiration from J.P. Pomare's In the Clearing, which itself is based on true events revolving around the Australian New Age group called The Family.

The eight-episode limited series is directed by Jeffrey Walker and Gracie Otto. The first two episodes were released for the May 24th premiere, while the rest of the episodes will be released weekly.

The series stars a number of prominent stars like Teresa Palmer, Guy Pearce and Miranda Otto, alongside notable Australian actors Julia Savage, Kate Mulvany, Mark Coles-Smith, Hazem Shammas, Xavier Samuel and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis from Hulu reads as follows:

"When a local girl goes missing, it triggers a woman's memories from her childhood as a member of The Kindred - one of the few female-led cults in history. Based on the crime thriller by J.P. Pomare, this exclusive original series follows the nightmares of a cult survivor who's forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future."

Within just hours of its release, The Clearing has garnered rave reviews from audiences across the world, along with critics. The performances delivered by Miranda Otto and Teresa Palmer especially attracted praises, along with the enthralling storytelling.

A still from The Clearing (Image via Hulu)

If you loved the first two episodes of the Hulu original thriller and can't waiting for the next episode to release next week, we have the perfect list for you. The titles mentioned henceforth share a similar theme and have plots revolving around cults.

American Horror Story: Cult, The Family and 3 other spine-chilling cult thrillers like Hulu's The Clearing

1) American Horror Story: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult (Image via FX)

American Horror Story is an anthology horror thriller series from the house of FX that has been airing since 2011. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the series has aired a total of 11 seasons to date and has become one of the most popular media franchises on American network TV.

Each season of the series is unrelated to each other and is a self-contained miniseries on its own. The seventh season under the series, American Horror Story: Cult, released in 2017. The ensemble cast for the season featured Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Billie Lourd and others in pivotal roles.

The seventh season of American Horror Story follows Ally Mayfair-Richards, a woman plagued by phobias, as she grapples with the aftermath of the 2016 US presidential election. When a charismatic cult-leader named Kai Anderson emerges, Ally's fears intensify, blurring the lines between reality and delusion. As paranoia and manipulation grip the suburban town, Ally and other characters are pushed to their limits as they explore the dark underbelly of political division.

2) The Cult

The Cult (Image via TV2)

The Cult is a psychological thriller drama series from the house of New Zealand based television channel, TV2. Created by Peter Cox and Kathryn Burnett, the series aired 13 total episodes in 2009. Critics praised the series for its storytelling, performances by Lisa Chapelle and Danielle Cormacka and use of original music. They even won six awards out of 11 nominations at the 2010 Qantas Film and Television Awards.

Set in New Zealand, the series tells the story of the families who try to rescue their members from the hands of a dangerous cult. Years after Ryan, Jenni and Andy disappear, when they are found to be part of Two Garden, their family members decide to join forces to rescue them.

As they gather at a nearby lodge, they encounter strange occurrences and learn that Two Gardens is led by a man named Edward North. They infiltrate the compound and encounter secrets, mind control, and personal revelations. With the help of their liberator group, they strive to save their loved ones and stop Edward's dangerous plans before it's too late.

3) Wild Wild Country

Wild Wild Country (Image via Netflix)

Wild Wild Country is a thrilling docuseries from the house of Netflix. Directed by Maclain Way and Chapman Way, the series had its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before being made available for streaming on Netflix. It received critical acclaim for the attention to detail that was employed to depict the whole ordeal.

Through a gripping blend of interviews and archival footage, Wild Wild Country delves into the rise and fall of a captivating experiment. The six-episode docuseries delves into themes of faith, power, and the limits of religious freedom.

Wild Wild Country unveils the astonishing true story of the Rajneesh movement in 1980s Oregon. Led by Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his associate, Ma Anand Sheela, the spiritual community sparks controversy when they establish a utopian city called Rajneeshpuram. As clashes with locals escalate, the series explores the movement's complex dynamics, legal battles, and alleged criminal activities.

4) Aquarius

Aquarius (Image via NBC)

Aquarius is a period crime drama television series from the house of NBC. The series was created by John McNamara and takes its inspiration from the true events revolving around Charles Manson and his infamous Manson Family. The series premiered in 2015 and aired two seasons before getting canceled in 2016.

The show starred talented actors like David Duchovny, Grey Damon, Gethin Anthony, Emma Dumont, Claire Holt, Michaela McManus, Madison Beaty and others. The series is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Netflix.

Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Aquarius follows Detective Sam Hodiak as he becomes entangled in a web of intrigue surrounding Charles Manson and his infamous cult, the Manson Family. As Hodiak investigates a missing person's case, he uncovers a world of crime, drugs, and the volatile counterculture movement. The series delves into the dark psyche of Manson and his followers and explores the manipulation and violence that defined their notorious reign.

5) The Family

The Family (Image via Netflix)

The Family is a limited documentary series from the house of Netflix. Created by Jesse Moss, the writing credits go to Jeff Sharlet, who also authored the 2008 book The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power. The five-part docuseries premiered in 2019 and delved into the blurred boundaries between religion and power.

The Family explores the secretive organization known as "The Fellowship" or "The Family" that was founded back in 1935. The series investigates the group's hidden influence on global politics through interviews with former members and insiders and uncovers the organization's connections to world leaders and their behind-the-scenes activities.

If you loved the first two episodes of The Clearing, these series will be right up your alley. Consisting of fictional stories, stories based on true events and intense documentaries, these titles have something for all types of viewers. If you are in the mood to watch some spine-chilling cult-themed content, definitely check these out.

