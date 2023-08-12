The highly-anticipated drama A Time Called You, starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been, which is based on the smash hit Taiwanese drama Someday Or One Day has finally unveiled its release date. This has resulted in a chaotic atmosphere among K-Drama fans and those who have watched the original version.

The original drama Someday Or One Day, featuring Greg Hsu, Ko Chia-yen, and Patrick Shih, was well-received by fans worldwide who continued to praise it for its captivating OSTs, powerful storyline, and the onscreen chemistry between the actors. Now that the Korean remake is knocking at the door, fans can't contain their excitement and are eagerly anticipating the performances of their favourite Korean actors, including Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon.

Everything to know about Ahn Hyo-seop's upcoming drama A Time Called You

Release date

The much-awaited time travel and romance drama A Time Called You is slated to release on September 8, 2023, on Netflix with twelve episodes. The drama will be helmed by director Kim Jin-won known for projects including Just Between Lovers and Hello Monster. It will be penned by screenwriter Choi Hyo-bi known for dramas including Babysitter.

Plot

The upcoming drama A Time Called You explores the story of Han Jun-hee, whose boyfriend Ko Yeon-jun passed away a year ago. Struggling to overcome the loss, she unexpectedly time-travels to 1998 and becomes Kwon Min-joo, a high school student.

In this past era, she encounters Ahn Hyo-seop character Nam Si-heon, a fellow student who bears a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend. Nam Si-heon is popular and charming, capturing the attention of girls. His close friend, Jung In-kyu, starts having feelings for Kwon Min Joo.

Cast

Time travel is a central theme in the drama, leading to dual roles for Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been. Each actor will play two characters, one existing in the present timeline and the other set in 1998. Ahn Hyo-seop will bring to life the characters Ku Yeon-joon and Nam Si-heon, while Jeon Yeo-been will take on the roles of Han Jun-hee and Kwon Min-joo. Meanwhile, Kang Hoon will play the role of Ahn Hyo-seo's best friend named Jung In-kyu.

In the story, Ahn Hyo-seop's character Yeon-joon resides in the present and shares a deeply romantic connection with Han Jun-hee. Their love for each other is profound. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes when Jun-hee loses contact with Yeon-joon, leading to an assumption of his demise. On the other hand, in 1998, Si-heon enjoys a carefree high school life, often spending time with his close friend Jung In-gyu (portrayed by Kang Hoon).

A secret crush blossoms within In-gyu for Kwon Min-joo, the character played by Jeon Yeo-been, who hails from 1988. Intriguingly, Min-joo has feelings for Si-heon. This sets the stage for In-gyu's inner turmoil as he grapples with choosing between friendship and love.

As the narrative progresses, a time-slip event occurs, transporting modern-day Han Jun-hee into Min-joo's 1988 existence. Here, she encounters Si-heon, a dead ringer for her late boyfriend Yeon-joon. Notably, there's a contrast in personalities between Min-joo and Jun-hee. While the former is introverted and reserved, Jun-hee is an extrovert living every moment to the fullest.

As Han Jun-ee enters into 1988 through the body of Min-joo she makes beautiful memories with Si-heon and In-gyu, unraveling the different stories in the upcoming drama.

Teaser

Recently, Netflix dropped the first teaser for Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been upcoming drama A Time Called You where the former goes through unprecedented times.

The teaser commences by capturing Jun-hee's profound yearning for her departed boyfriend, Ahn Hyo-seop's character Yeon-joon, whose untimely passing left her heartbroken. An enigmatic cassette tape, mysteriously delivered to her doorstep, becomes the catalyst for an extraordinary journey.

This tape propels Jun-hee back to the year 1998, effectively transporting her to an alternate time. Within this unfamiliar era, she awakens as Min-ju, a high school student dwelling in a distinct temporal dimension. Here, a fateful encounter unfolds between her and Si-heon, whose striking resemblance to her late lover Yeon-joon adds a layer of intrigue to their connection.

Despite her fervent desire to catch even a fleeting glimpse of Yeon-joon once more, the individual standing before her is not him but a high schooler named Si-heon. Complicating matters further, Si-heon's closest companion, Kang Hoon (In-gyu), harbours affection for Min-ju.

As the Ahn Hyo-seop , Jeon Yeon-been and Kang Hoon find themselves entangled in a bittersweet love triangle, a mysterious occurrence emerges, posing a threat to Min-ju's safety and adding a sense of urgency to their already complex dynamic.

K-drama fans have complimented Ahn Hyo-seop's new looks in the drama.

K-drama fans are excited to watch the Ahn Hyo-seop drama as soon as possible and eagerly waiting for September 8, 2023.