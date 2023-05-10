"I'm giggling": K-drama fans swoon over Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seop's chemistry in Dr. Romantic 3 

On April 28, 2023, SBS dropped the first episode of Dr. Romantic 3 featuring Lee Sung-Kyung, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Han Suk-kyu. So far four episodes have aired and K-drama fans can't get enough of Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seop's onscreen chemistry.

Dr. Romantic 3 revolves around the lives of doctors and patients at the Doldam Hospital Regional Trauma Center. It showcases how doctors overcome the obstacles in their lives and make the patient's life better.

Since the show released, K-drama fans have been swooning over clips of Cha Eun-jae and Seo Woo-jin, played by Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seops, respectively, and their sizzling romance in the first four episodes of the K-drama.

Fans enjoy seeing the duo together on screen and have been flooding social media to express their views on the couple's romantic scenes in the show.

♡ @kdramaloveu THIS IS WHAT I WANT TO SEE SHSNSB

#DrRomantic3 I’M GIGGLINGTHIS IS WHAT I WANT TO SEE SHSNSB #DrRomantic3 Ep1 I’M GIGGLING 😭😍 THIS IS WHAT I WANT TO SEE SHSNSB#DrRomantic3 #DrRomantic3Ep1 https://t.co/H0SNIhDNUH

Fans can't get enough of Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seop's onscreen chemistry

Fans have been enjoying the chemistry between Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seop in the ongoing medical drama Dr. Romantic 3.

Scenes featuring the couples sharing a kiss and hugging each other have left fans in awe of the duo. Viewers also love seeing them take time out of their busy schedules to lie beside each other after a tiring day. The on-screen couple also recently moved into the same house and fans have been enjoying their intimate scenes and loving banter.

SBS recently shared a clip featuring the duo hugging each other and sharing a kiss. Fans went into a frenzy when the clip surfaced online and hailed the chemistry between the couple.

♡ @kdramaloveu hsnshsbd

#DrRomantic3 We are going to see 16 eps of flirty seo woojin i’m gonna fainthsnshsbd #DrRomantic3 Ep1 We are going to see 16 eps of flirty seo woojin i’m gonna faint 😭 hsnshsbd#DrRomantic3 #DrRomantic3Ep1 https://t.co/wW4ZpYBZcl

j is seeing yoongi ✨ @lovemazejin started dr. romantic 3 earlier hyoseop is so fine and sungkyung is so gorg + it’s amazing how she can create v strong chemistry w each of her male leads started dr. romantic 3 earlier hyoseop is so fine and sungkyung is so gorg + it’s amazing how she can create v strong chemistry w each of her male leads

Sunghoon’s peyborit girl 🐯 @just_mariellex will forever be gay for you, queen 🫶🏼 My reset couple ahsgsksdjjsks istg pair any man with Lee Sung Kyung and baaaam instant chemistrywill forever be gay for you, queen 🫶🏼 My reset couple ahsgsksdjjsks istg pair any man with Lee Sung Kyung and baaaam instant chemistry 💖 will forever be gay for you, queen 🫶🏼 https://t.co/CTJIPSE8aX

َ@bibleefiIms @bibleefiIms 🤍 but i’m so happy for them my woojineunjae babies #AhnHyoSeop #DrRomantic3



everytime i watch this scene i’m reminded of how single i’m🤍 but i’m so happy for them my woojineunjae babies #LeeSungKyung #DrRomantic3 Ep1 everytime i watch this scene i’m reminded of how single i’m 😭🤍 but i’m so happy for them my woojineunjae babies #LeeSungKyung #AhnHyoSeop #DrRomantic3 #DrRomantic3Ep1 https://t.co/CD1jDgYzPB

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess dr romantic 3

AAAAAAAAA LUCU BANGET •kdm•dr romantic 3AAAAAAAAA LUCU BANGET •kdm• 🔥⚠️ dr romantic 3AAAAAAAAA LUCU BANGET https://t.co/qFO3u8hcG9

yan🍷tteotm brainrot @myeontarou i see the chemistry between ahn hyoseop and lee sung kyung theyre good i see the chemistry between ahn hyoseop and lee sung kyung theyre good

🩺 #DrRomantic3 @beautkdrama



notice how these two are posing for a kiss and lee sung kyung is checking for the timer but ahn hyo seop is so focused staring at her lips waiting for his chance 🥹 #DrRomantic3 notice how these two are posing for a kiss and lee sung kyung is checking for the timer but ahn hyo seop is so focused staring at her lips waiting for his chance 🥹 #DrRomantic3https://t.co/iVAghIF8bY

The drama also features Kim Min-jae, Jin Kyung, Kim Joo-heon, Lee Ji-haa, Shin Dong-wook, and many others. It is helmed by director Yoo In-shik and Kang Eun-kyung acts as the screenwriter. The duo has worked together for the previous seasons of the aforementioned drama as well.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest viewership ratings for the Dr. Romantic stand at 22.46% showcasing the craze surrounding the drama in South Korea.

More about Lee Sung-kyung and Ahn Hyo-seop

The South Korean actress and model Lee Sung-kyung is the first actress from YG Entertainment. She has appeared in several dramas including Chees in the Trap, Doctors, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, About Time, and many others. She recently appeared in the Disney+ drama Call it Love and received an immense amount of love from fans for her role.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo-seop is a Canadian actor based in South Korea and previously turned down the offer to become a member of the group GOT7. He focused on his acting career and gradually appeared in several shows including Lovers of the Red Sky, A Business Proposal, and many others. He is now set to appear in A Time Called You, the Korean remake of the hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day.

New episodes of the ongoing medical drama Dr. Romantic 3 air every Friday and Saturday on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes