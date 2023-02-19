Call it Love: Release date, plot, cast, trailers, and everything to know about Lee Sung-kyung’s upcoming drama

On April 21, 2022, Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang's agencies confirmed that they would star in the upcoming romantic Disney+ drama Call it love.

Since the announcement of the casting and the premier date of Call It Love, it has been one of the most hyped series among K-drama fans. Lee Sung-kyung was last seen in Sh**ting stars, while Kim Young-kwang was featured in the Netflix series Somebody.

The reason behind the hype is the friendly relations between the two actors. They had been close friends before being featured on the same show. The two have formed a close bond since their modeling days. Their casting on the new show is exciting for fans waiting to see how their chemistry shines.

Everything to know about Lee Sung-kyung's upcoming drama

Release date

The 16-episode romantic drama Call it Love is slated to premiere on February 22, 2023, every Wednesday and Thursday at 5:00 pm Korean Standard Time. Each episode will be around an hour and stream exclusively on Disney+.

Plot

Call it Love is a melodrama/romance series that revolves around the lives of Shim Woo-joo and Han Dong-jin. According to Asiawiki, the drama highlights Woo-jin's stressful life because of her father's mistress. After her father dies, she gets thrown out of her own home by the mistress.

Woo-jin plots to get revenge by getting close to the mistress' son Dong-jin. However, Woo-jin eventually falls for Dong-jin because of his subtle and realistic approach to life. The two develop an emotional connection, putting the revenge plan in jeopardy.

Characters

The main cast includes Kim Young-kwang, Lee Sung-kyung, Sung Joon, Ahn Hee-yeon, and Kim Ye-won. The show will dive into the lives of each character as they contribute to the story in different ways.

Lee Sung-kyung as Shim Woo-joo

Famous for her roles in dramas including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Dr.Romantic Season 2, Lee Sung-kyung is set to chronicle the role of Shim Woo-joo, who hopes to exact revenge. The role is expected to highlight the character's emotions as her plan derails due to an unexpected romance.

Kim Young-kwang as Han Dong-jin

Kim Young-kwang will play the CEO of Choiseon Fairs, Han Dong-jin. He is described as a workaholic who has always occupied his business and has never let anyone enter his life due to his past traumas. However, his life changes when he encounters Woo-joo. The actor recently starred in dramas including Somebody and Hello, Me!

Sung Joon as Yoon Joon

Sung Joon will play the role of Yoon Joon, a friend of Lee Sung-kyung. Yoon Joon has endured difficult times and has been inflicted with an engraved scar that no one knows. The actor recently starred in the Disney+ drama Island alongside Kim Nam-gil, Cha Eun-woo, and Lee Da-hee.

Ahn Hee-yeon as Kang Min-young

Ahn Hee-yeon will portray the role of Dong-jin's ex-girlfriend Kang Min-young. She wants to get back with her ex-boyfriend and uses various methods to win him back. Hee-yeon is popular for her roles in dramas, including Idol: The Coup and You Raise Me Up. She recently starred in an adult drama, Hit the Spot.

Kim Ye-won as Shim Hye-seong

Famous for her role in You Are My Spring, Kim Ye-won will portray Lee Sung-kyung's sister, Shin Hye-sung. Stressed with their family affairs, the sisters discover life's meaning through different approaches. Woo-joo seeks revenge while Hye-sung searches for true love. Ye-won recently appeared in the Netflix film Unlocked.

Trailers

Disney+ has dropped three official trailers showcasing the characters' complexities where Lee Sung-kyung's character is trapped in the dilemma of getting revenge while falling in love with Dong-jin.

The trailer also depicts how Dong-jin's ex was cheating on him, and he did not confront her about the affair for a year before breaking up with her. It also gave a glimpse of the two sisters arguing about how they cannot live with the people who have been abusive towards them.

Woo-joo's friend Yoon Joon advised dropping the plan for revenge. However, the former decides to go through with it and eventually falls for Dong-jin. Both characters share intimate glances and heart-fluttering moments during the narrative. The trailer promises a strong storyline and chemistry between Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-Kwang.

Poll : 0 votes