Shooting Stars' ends on a decent note as Kim Young-dae shares a stunning selca with Lee Sung-kyung

tvN’s Shooting Stars, a charming workplace romance drama between Korea’s top star Gong Tae-sung (Kim Young-dae) and the PR head at Starforce Entertainment Oh Han-byul (Lee Sung-kyung), ended last night on June 11.

The sweet romantic-comedy drama ended on a slight increase in viewership, scoring an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent for its series finale.

Shooting Stars included a talented ensemble cast consisting of Kim Young-dae, Lee Sung-kyung, Yoon Jong-hoon, Kim Yoon-hye, Sojin, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung-shin in prominent roles.

The secretive romance between Gong Tae-sung and Oh Han-byul was put to the test, and we are happy to report that the two lovers emerged victorious in the end.

To celebrate the successful end of the show, Kim Young-dae shared a stunning selca with Shooting Stars' co-star Lee Sung-kyung to thank fans for watching the drama and showering it with love.

“Han-byul and Tae-sung are happy. Thank you so much to everyone who loved shooting stars. Thank you.”

Shooting Stars finale recap: Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung’s budding romance put to test

Gong Tae-sung runs into Jo Gi-bbeum and Do Soo-hyuk in the elevator and finds out that they are dating. He can’t help but feel jealous as he can’t do the same with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Gong Tae-sung and Oh Han-byul are embroiled in dating rumours after fans speculated on how frequently he’s been going to the agency recently.

He is ready to confess his love for her but she feels uncomfortable with the idea and thus they let the dating rumors die a natural death.

Shooting Stars’ finale is more like a confession finale! The secretive romance between Byeon Jung-yeol and Hong Bo-in is also outed after Jo Gi-bbeum and Do Soo-hyuk's relationship is revealed to their colleagues.

Gong Tae-sung jokingly confesses that he is jealous of their romance as Oh Han-byul is shocked to find out the truth.

Later in the evening, Kang Yoo-sung receives the shocking news that actors Yoon Jae-hyun and Jin Yoo-na are getting married and the latter is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

He tries to warn them of the public outcry but they assure him that they would be fine.

The couple organize a beautiful wedding ceremony and Starforce Entertainment’s employees attend the wedding ceremony to bless the newly wed couple.

Gong Tae-sung plans a secret getaway to Jeju since Oh Han-byul has never been there. However, his star status almost ruins their secret trip as fans figured out his whereabouts.

He is disheartened but not dispirited. He invites Do Soo-hyuk, Jo Gi-bbeum, Byeon Jung-yeol and Hong Bo-in to have dinner with the couple at a secluded location.

The next day, our lead couple decide to go on a romantic drive together. They stop by the ocean and are about to kiss when a reporter calls Oh Han-byul asking her if Gong Tae-sung is dating a non-celebrity woman.

She turns around and asks Gong Tae-sung if he is dating Oh Han-byul. He replies in the affirmative and Oh Han-byul grows visibly teary-eyed.

She eventually agrees to go public with their relationship and they kiss to celebrate going public with their relationship.

SBS’ Why Her clocks double-digit ratings yet again

SBS’ mystery-romance drama Why Her? starring Seo Hyun-jin and Hwang In-yeop clocked double-digit ratings, continuing its perfect streak of seeing its viewership rise with every episode.

According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of Why Her? scored an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent, marking a new record for the show.

