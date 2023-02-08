Call It Love drops new teaser trailer featuring Lee Sung-kyung in a new light

The upcoming K-drama Call it Love has given a glimpse into the show's intriguing storyline via its latest poster and teaser trailer. The star-studded cast of the show, led by Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang, emerged in a new light, donning the roles of their characters in both the main poster and the first preview of the show.

Disney+'s original K-drama, Call It Love, is a melodramatic romance show. The show revolves around the story of two people who have been worn down by the unending difficulties of life and its harshness. As the dynamic between them convolutes further, they start to understand each other and find solace in each other's company, and this propels them on the path of gradual change to better their lives.

Lee Sung-kyung plays the role of Shim Woo-joo, a lady who valiantly embarks on a journey of retribution despite the fact that it does not fully suit her natural characteristics.

Starring opposite her is Kim Young-kwang, who brings to the screen the character of Han Dong-jin. Although Han Dong-jin is the target of Shim Woo-Joo’s revenge, he is leading such a miserable life that it only invokes pity and makes it difficult to make him the object of her wrath.

Call It Love preview shows a multilayered bond between the lead actors

The latest poster for the upcoming K-drama Call It Love captures the enrapturing chemistry between the characters. The bond between Shim Woo-joo and Han Dong-jin is multilayered, as there is more to it than just love. The vagaries of the characters' emotions towards each other are poignantly captured on the poster, which juxtaposes romance and grief.

The two characters can be seen sitting side by side on a bench with the cityscape in the backdrop as a warm yellow light fills the atmosphere. This makes the scene picturesque and romantic, however, the moment is made somber by the underlying grief of the characters, who look at each other with tears in their eyes, thus telling of a complicated and harsh reality.

The primary teaser, which was published alongside the poster, begins with Shim Woo-joo hurling insults at Han Dong-jin's mother in the heat of the moment, who fails to suppress her feelings and anger. Her statement piques viewers' interest and makes them curious about Woo-joo's backstory. She said:

“You look very well. Like a person who forgot all about the past and lives lounging with their feet up.”

The drama's teaser also gives us a glimpse of Shim Woo-joo's quest for vengeance after being evicted from the house she had called home for 20 years. But she finds herself developing ambivalent feelings towards Dong-jin, the target of her planned vengeance.

Call It Love will premiere on February 22.

Poll : 0 votes