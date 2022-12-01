From Connect to Big Bet: All about Disney+'s upcoming Korean original series lineup

On November 30, 2022, Disney+ showcased its upcoming content at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, revealing what they have in store for the Asia-Pacific region.

Out of the 50 original content they'll be releasing, there was quite a handful of Korean content, ranging from series to documentaries. This news has excited both the K-fandom and the 400 Asia Pacific regions present at the event.

Disney+ hasn't just focused on K-dramas but has also prepared many releases for K-pop fans. From the thrilling webtoon adaptation, Connect, to the most awaited documentaries of famous K-pop icons, such as BTS, NCT 127, etc., Disney+ has an interesting lineup of Korean content.

Disney+ reveals an exciting lineup of Korean content: Connect, Big Set, BTS Monuments

Given the growing attention that Korean culture has been receiving in recent years, it's no secret that this is one of the most successful marketing strategies. Be it K-pop or K-drama, fans from all over the world unite to dwell on Korean content.

To catch up with the increasing competition that the entertainment industry faces with regard to Korean content, Disney+ is yet another streaming platform that is extending its content diversity.

1) Connect

Coming up first in their long list of Korean releases is Connect - a webtoon adaptation that displays the story of a new human race with immortal bodies. The work of Japanese director Takashi Miike, the show is set to hit the screens on December 7, 2022.

Connect stars several famous faces from the Korean industry, including Snowdrop's Jung Hae-in, Love in Contract's Go Kyung-po along with Kim Hye-joon. Fans are thrilled about the new release for its cast as well as for its intriguing plot.

2) Big Bet

Next in line for Disney+'s December release is Big Bet, which will be released on December 21, 2022. Big Bet revolves around a Filipino casino king who reembarks on his journey after losing everything he's earned.

Starring Choi Min-sik, Son Seok-koo, and Lee Dong-hwi, the drama is expected to be of the crime-action genre. The minute-long teaser that they released on November 17, 2022, has only further excited the fans for the show to premiere.

3) Say It's Love

"Kim Yeong-kwang and Lee Sung-hyung wrote 'Say it's love.' Romantic chemistry preview completed with warm visuals! Disney+'s original series <Say it's love> will be released exculsively on Disney+ in 2023."

To lighten the mood, Disney Korea is also bringing a romantic drama that is set to release in 2023. Say It's Love, stars Pinnochio's Kim Young-kwang and Cheese In The Trap's Lee Sung-kyung.

The series is already reeling in fans even before its release. K-drama fans are excited to finally see their long-time friends on-screen together. With an interesting plot about a woman who falls in love with the son of her father's mistress, fans are only further intrigued about the show.

4) Moving

Another webtoon adaptation that will pop up on Disney+ is Moving that is based on the famous webtoon created by Kang Full. Moving is a supernatural drama that revolves around three high-school students who have inherited special abilities from their parents. Starring Lee Jung-ha, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Han Hyo-joo, among others, the show will be the first fantastical drama in a while.

Two more K-dramas that will be added to the list Worst Evil and Race. While the former deals with an undercover criminal investigation, the latter showcases the sudden growth of an ordinary employee.

Disney+ also has quite a lot of content for K-pop fans including a lineup of 12 documentaries from K-pop idols. There's a new documentary on BTS which will take viewers back to the band's debut days and is titled, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. Fans will also get to see j-hope's solo career story in j-hope Solo Documentary. Fans of NCT 127 will see a documentary about the band titled NCT 127: Lost Boys along with Super Junior: The Last Man Standing.

As Disney Korea continues to create more Korean content, K-fans have been rejoicing at the news while simultaneously feeling proud about the attention the culture is receiving.

