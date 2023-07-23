A Time Called You: Everything we know so far from teasers to expected release

Korean drama viewers have reason to get excited as the second half of the year (third quarter, July-September) will see the release of the much-anticipated A Time Called You. Starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon, Lee Min-goo and more, the show is based on a 2019 Taiwanese series, Someday or One Day.

The original series had elements of time travel, adolescent love, doppelgangers, and more, and was a massive success in many parts of Asia including Malaysia, Japan, and of course, South Korea.

Encouraged by the success of the original, the Korean remake was first announced in 2021, with Ahn Hyo-seop's agency confirming his involvement in December, the same year.

Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon, and more star in A Time Called You, the official Korean remake of Someday or One Day

The Korean series will tell the story of Han Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-been), who somehow ends up time-travelling from 2023 to 1998, and meets Nam Si-heon (Ahn Hyo-seop) who looks like her late boyfriend, Gu Yeon-jun (also played by Ahn) from present day.

After the two leads were finalized, and Kang Hoon was confirmed to play Jung In-gyu, Netflix officially announced A Time Called You on March 31, 2022, as reported by Naver. Filming started in April, and December 2022 saw pictures from the wrap-up party on the actors' Instagram stories.

In January 2023, Netflix released some stills from the drama that show the leads gazing into each other's eyes. This was part of a video with all Korean releases by the streaming service, giving a sneak peek into the drama.

Last month, in June, fans saw another little glimpse of A Time Called You. A few seconds of a scene between Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been was released, where they seem to be celebrating Jun-hee's birthday with a cake.

Ahn Hyo-seop's Yeon-jun tells her that he will be there to make her birthdays special "every year". While the scene begins with a sweet kiss, it is the last statement that will unsettle viewers who already know what route the story is to take afterwards.

With modern electronics and an office setting, this short clip seems to be set in 2023, prior to the time jump to 1998.

A Time Called You co-stars Kang Hoon, who is probably best known for playing the scholar Hong Deok-ro in The Red Sleeve. Last seen in The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Hoon stars as Jung In-gyu, the best friend of Nam Si-heon (Yeon-jun's dopperganger from 1998). In-gyu will add another layer of complexity to the series due to his infatuation with Min-ju, whose body Jun-hee (Yeo-been) inhabits in 1998.

Lee Min-goo, of All of Us are Dead fame, is also a part of the upcoming show. Although his role is yet to be announced, audiences are looking forward to watching him in another Netflix series that will allow him to expand his repertoire as an actor.

Jeon Yeo-been of Vincenzo and Glitch fame leads the drama, playing Han Jun-hee, who is mourning the loss of her boyfriend. After suddenly time-traveling to 1998, she finds herself in the body of an eighteen-year-old Kwon Min-ju. Though they look the same, these women vary in their personalities, as Jun-hee is bolder and more confident.

K-drama viewers would probably know of Ahn Hyo-seop from A Business Proposal and Dr Romantic 2/3. He stars opposite Yeo-been in A Time Called You as both Gu Yeon-jun, her boyfriend from the present day and Nam Si-heon from 1998.

Despite there being no official date of release for A Time Called You yet, it is expected that the series will be released between July to September, or the third quarter of 2023.

Some sources had claimed a July release, but with no sign of a trailer as of July 23, 2023 (date of writing), this seems highly unlikely.

