Gen V cast list and characters explored

The much-anticipated spin-off of the acclaimed superhero TV series, Gen V, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 29, 2023. The show is set in a school exclusively made for superheroes and focuses on a group of students who set out to take part in various battle royal challenges. The official description of the show, as per Amazon Studios, reads:

''Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt.''

The synopsis further states:

''Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?''

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair in one of the key roles, along with various others essaying significant supporting roles. The show is helmed by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke.

Jaz Sinclair and others star in Gen V

1) Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Jaz Sinclair essays the role of Marie Moreau in Prime Video's Gen V. Marie is a blood bender who's had a deeply tragic and traumatic past. Her character was teased during the third season of The Boys, and it'll be interesting to see how she evolves over the course of the first season of Gen V.

Jaz Sinclair looks perfectly cast in the role, and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Her other memorable acting credits include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Paper Towns, and Please Baby Please, among many more.

2) Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Actor Chance Perdomo stars as Andre Anderson in the new superhero series. Andre is a metal bender who's known for his magnetic powers. Chance Perdomo perfectly portrays his character's core traits and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the series.

Perdomo has previously appeared in several other movies and TV shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Killed My Debt, Hetty Feather, and many more.

3) Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Lizze Broadway plays the character of Emma Meyer in Gen V. Emma is a half-inch supe who possesses the mysterious ability to increase her size. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character as of now.

Lizze Broadway has been a part of many movies and TV series over the years. These include Splitting Up Together, The Rookie, The Inhabitant, and many more.

Apart from Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Chance Perdomo, the show also features several other actors like:

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty

Asa Germann as Sam

Don't miss Gen V on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 29, 2023.