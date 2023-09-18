Gen V Episode 1: Release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Gen V is a spinoff series of The Boys, a popular superhero series on Amazon, that has captivated viewers all around the world. A fan favorite, The Boys' satirical take on the superhero genre made it the third most-watched streaming series in the US when its third season debuted. To capitalize on the success of the series, Amazon declared in 2020 that it was fast-tracking the creation of a spinoff series which is finally set to premiere with its first episode in September 2023.

An official synopsis about the first season of the show as per Amazon Prime reads:

"Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

Gen V Episode 1 is set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with its premiere date set for September 29, 2023.

Gen V Episode 1 - Release Date and Timings for different regions

The highly anticipated spinoff series to The Boys is set for a premiere on September 29, 2023. The first three episodes of the show will be available for streaming right away, and one new episode will be released each week after that. The Gen V season finale will air on November 3, 2023, as there are a total of eight episodes in the first season.

Viewers will need an Amazon Prime subscription to stream the series when it premieres. The series is expected to premiere at 8 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a list of the various release timings for the series:

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm PT on September 29, 2023

Mexico: 6 pm CDT on September 29, 2023

Canada: 7 pm on September 29, 2023

United Kingdom: 1 am BST on September 30, 2023

South Korea: 9 am KST on September 30, 2023

Australia: 10 am AEST on September 30, 2023

Japan: 9 am JST on September 30, 2023

India: 5.30 am IST on September 30, 2023

Gen V Episode 1 Plot

The official synopsis of the spinoff suggests an intriguing plot. Set at Vought International's sole university in America that specializes in raising young adult superheroes, the upcoming series takes a deep dive into the lives of these Supes. As they compete for the top rank at the school, their competitivity, as well as their moral, s*xual, and physical boundaries, are put to the test.

The plot promises to combine a Hunger Games-style combat royale with a superhero university setting in an interesting way. It is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle that raises the bar that The Boys established for narrative quality. The story for Gen V Episode 1 and its subsequent episodes is based on the fourth volume of the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Gen V Episode 1 Cast

The cast for the spinoff series features a completely new set of actors as it deviates away from the storyline in The Boys. The spinoff, however, takes place between the events of Season 2 and Season 3 of The Boys, as per reports.

Leading the ensemble cast of the series is Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), who plays Maya, a superhero with the power to control blood. She attends the same school as metal-bending Andre Anderson (portrayed by fellow Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina cast member Chance Perdomo) and size-changing Emma (Lizze Broadway of The Rookie fame). Other members of the cast also include Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, and Shelley Conn among others.

Viewers can expect appearances from The Boys' characters such as A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Gen V Episode 1 of the first season will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023.