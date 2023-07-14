The Boys Spin-off "Gen V" reveals Fall 2023 premiere

Amazon Prime's The Boys has revealed a Gen V spin-off, the premiere of which was announced on July 13, 2023. The release period of September 2023 was announced on Twitter, with a short teaser trailer of the spin-off's protagonist, highlighting the release period of Fall 2023.

The Boys has already been a huge success for Amazon's Prime streaming service. Gen V's preview focuses on other characters that aren't The Seven or the resistance against them. Given how some people expressed more than a little annoyance with the story continually revolving around Butcher, Homelander, and a scant few others this should be a good move for it.

If anything, more diverse storytelling in a universe already chock full of an interesting corporate-run superhero team ought to be even better.

The spin-off of The Boys, Gen V, will be part of Fall 2023 lineup

Gen V's first preview

The Boys' universe is not known for holding back on some of the more bloody and gruesome tidings of superpowers. Moreover, the show has been bold with its portrayal of people with power as problematic or awful people at worst. But here's the thing about that: the people the main show focuses on tend to be adults, while Gen V will be focusing on college-aged students.

According to Amazon's press release, the show appears to be set in a college for Supes run and owned by Vought International. The first trailer doesn't hesitate to show people bloodsoaked, blood splatter, and how dark things will get. Since it's also concerns college students, audiences can expect the depiction of plenty of other raunchy things on screen.

The release date

As the preview has been in the news for barely a few days, a speicifc release date isn't set for it yet. The best the trailer and press release gives is an approximate release date of September 2023, with more news to come as the release date nears. This is as per usual with show announcements since they don't typically have firm release dates.

Furthermore, no news of the current WGA Writers Strike and subsequent SAG-AFRTA strike is going to be affecting this release either. As a series, The Boys started in July 2019 and is one of Amazon Prime's biggest and highly watched original shows. Given its popularity, the release date for a spin-off like this should be expected fairly soon.

As the release date for The Boys' upcoming spin-off, Gen V, gets closer, audiences are reminded that the entire show is on the Amazon Prime streaming service for viewing. The main series has likewise been renewed for a fourth season, an announcement for which has not been confirmed yet.

Fans should stay tuned for further news as this spin-off's release date draws near.

