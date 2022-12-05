''Looks even more dark, twisted and brilliant'': The Boys fans go berserk as new trailer for Gen V drops

The Boys has easily been one of the most appealing shows in a long time. The dark and satirical take on the superhero genre is now getting a spinoff, titled Gen V.

The new superhero series will have a Hunger Games-like competition featuring young supes. The ones familiar with the show can only imagine how dark and gritty things can get in it.

A recently released trailer for The Boys: Gen V dropped, confirming nearly all the speculation about another dark take on the superhero world. Naturally, this also threw social media into a frenzy, given the humungous fan following the original series has accumulated.

Twitter was one of the platforms buzzing with excitement after the trailer was launched. One fan summed up the mass emotion, saying that it looks darker and more twisted than they "ever could have asked for.

Twitter explodes with excited fans following trailer release of The Boys: Gen V

After the phenomenal success of The Boys, it would only be natural for Prime Video to extend the series further. While it already added Diabolical to the list, with Gen V, the series might be looked at a much stronger addition.

Viewers were already excited about the show, but the trailer makes it far more exciting.

The teaser for the show is graphically intense and dark. The base storyline also seems very interesting, leading to a huge spike in interest among fans.

While there is no guarantee that a good trailer means a good show, the original show has time and again matched every expectation, if not exceeded them. This puts a lot of responsibility on the new show and the new generation of supes to shine.

Of course, many made jokes and memes out of the trailer and aimed at the trailer. This is quite an ordinary way to react in this generation, and the blood and gore seem to have hit a special note in the minds of the viewers.

What is even more exciting about Gen V is that it could have a future crossover with The Boys. The showrunner, Eric Kripke hinted at this in an interview with Deadline saying:

"There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity."

Stating an example, Kripke said that there's a presidential campaign happening in the abovementioned season's background. He also said that there are other things happening in school that are in "reaction to season 3 of The Boys." Eric also added that there will be some new storylines taking place in the spinoff's season that they might pick up and take into season 4 of The Boys.

While no specific release date has been announced for the show, the network has hinted that it will premiere sometime in 2023, and will also be released on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.

