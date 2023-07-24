"They’re turning the boys into everything they make fun of"- Fans disappointed with Gen V trailer for dropping satirical approach 

The much-anticipated spinoff to Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, Gen V, is all set to premiere on September 29, 2023. The spinoff is set to follow a group of youngsters at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International.

The premise of the series states that this school pits students against each other in a set of battle royal-esque challenges for deciding the future of the superhero world.

The first teaser for Gen V dropped today, much to the fascination of The Boys fans. However, there was something about the trailer that did not sit well with the hardcore fans of the show.

Based on the trailer, the show appears to explore the development of superheroes within a hostile and secretive environment. One issue to consider is that the premise deviates significantly from the satirical approach that garnered The Boys its fame.

This led to a divisive response to the trailer, with many claiming that the franchise was slowly turning into the very things that they commented on (i.e. Marvel, DC, and likewise). Many, however, seemed to be just excited about the show.

Fans not wholly impressed with Gen V trailer

It is rare for fans of shows like The Boys to find a suitable alternative. After the immense success and critical acclaim of the Jack Quaid-led show, a spinoff was always going to be difficult to pull off.

Despite the heavy amount of blood, gore, and action, the thing lacking from Gen V seems to be the approach and element of dark comedy that the original show features so well.

This conclusion, of course, is based entirely on the show's trailer. Maybe the sequel will be as satirical as the first show.

Fans will have to wait till September 29, 2023, to find out more about Gen V.