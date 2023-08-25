The Rookie Season 6: Release Date and Time, Cast, Expected episodes and more

The Rookie, the long-running police procedural series on ABC Network, has been renewed for a brand new season. The news was shared on social media by ABC in April 2023. However, the official release date for the upcoming season is yet to be disclosed as the shooting for the sixth has not begun in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and will not begin until the strike ends, as reported by SreenRant.

Season 6 of The Rookie is expected to be released in January 2024, at the earliest, as per SreenRant. Alexi Hawley has acted as the creator of the show, which has garnered a lot of popularity over the previous five seasons due to its gripping plotlines and promising cast. The show revolves around John Nolan, who is the oldest rookie at the LAPD, or Los Angeles Police Department.

Without a shred of doubt, the followers of the ABC series have been eagerly waiting to see what the new sixth season will bring to the table.

The Rookie season 6 release date and time for different time zones

As mentioned earlier, ABC Network has not revealed an official release date for the highly anticipated sixth season of the show, as filming will commence only after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over. Thus, the new season is expected to debut on ABC as early as January 2024.

The show can be expected to air at its usual time every Tuesday night at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The change in the show's airing schedule from Sundays to Tuesdays made a huge difference in its ratings. There has been a massive rise of 31 percent in the viewership of the series due to the change in its air time, as per Open Media Hub. Thus, it will be quite shocking if the network decides to transfer the show to any other time slot.

The air time of the series differs from one time zone to another in the world. A list of the various air timings of the show on ABC is given below:

8 PM ET

7 PM CT

5 PM PT

Where to watch/stream The Rookie season 6

Season 6 of the ABC procedural series can be watched on the ABC Channel. All five preceding seasons of the show are available for streaming for viewers in the United States on the streaming platform Hulu.

The audience in the United Kingdom can watch individual episodes of the show on NOW or SKY TV.

What to expect from The Rookie season 6

The upcoming season will not consist of half or a little more than half the number of episodes the show usually has every season, as stated by ScreenRant, similar to season 3.

Season 6 of the The Rookie is also expected to address the loose ends left in the fifth season, which include revealing the identity of the person in the group that organized the squad in the finale episode of season 5. It will also most likely address the motivation behind the formation of the squad.

Apart from that, there is also the plot point about the man named Luke, who coordinated an assault plan on the group and was detained for it. It also hints at the arrival of a much more dangerous conspiracy. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a thrilling new season.

Cast for The Rookie season 6

The cast list for the series' season 6 includes:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers and several others

Don't forget to watch the sixth season of the show, which will possibly arrive in January 2024, on ABC.