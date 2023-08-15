What is Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu all about? Release date, plot, and more 

Vacation Friends 2, the sequel to the 2021 comedy movie Vacation Friends, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu in the United States on Friday, August 25, 2023. John Francis Daley, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein, Clay Tarver and Tom Mullen have served as writers for the upcoming movie, while Clay Tarver, who directed the original movie, has acted as the director of the sequel Hulu movie.

Vacation Friends 2 will revolve around the feisty friends' group of two couples from the original movie, including Ron, Kyla, Marcus and Emily. In the brand new film, the characters will be seen going on a luxurious trip to a Caribbean resort, which will ultimately turn into a massive disaster after the arrival of an unexpected guest.

Ever since the official trailer for the comedy sequel movie was dropped by 20th Century Studios, the audience has been quite excited to see how the story of Vacation Friends 2 will unfold. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the movie, ahead of its premiere on Hulu.

Vacation Friends 2 release date and time for different time zones

The upcoming comedy movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 25, 2023, on the streaming platform Hulu in the United States. The air time of the movie varies as per different time zones of the world. A list of the different air timings is given below:

3 AM ET

12 AM PT

8 AM BST

9 AM CEST

Where to watch/stream Vacation Friends 2

The highly anticipated Hulu Original comedy movie will be available on Hulu for streaming in the United States. In Latin America, the movie will be released on the same day on Star+ as an Original. In all other international territories, the sequel to Vacation Friends will be available to watch on Disney+.

Viewers only need a subscription to these streaming platforms according to their location in the world, in order to enjoy the highly entertaining journey that the new movie has in store for them.

What to expect from Vacation Friends 2

The events of the sequel will take place a few months after the events of the original movie. This upcoming film will see the newly married pair of Marcus and Emily inviting their best friends, who are also a newly married couple with a child, Kyla and Ron to an extravagant trip to a resort in the Caribbean.

The actual reason behind the trip is Marcus and Emily's business plan to meet with the resort's owners to bid on a highly profitable construction deal for a hotel they own in Chicago. Initially, the trip will seem to go smoothly, however, everything will turn into total chaos when Reese, Kyla’s incarcerated father, will unexpectedly arrive at the resort just after getting released from San Quentin prison.

Thus, it is safe to say that, the audience is in for a hilariously woven entertaining ride.

Cast for Vacation Friends 2

The promising cast list for the new movie includes:

Lil Rel Howery as Marcus

John Cena as Ron

Yvonne Orji as Emily

Meredith Hagner as Kyla

Steve Buscemi as Reese

Jamie Hector as Warren

Carlos Santos as Maurillio

Julianne Arrieta as Chloe

Julee Cerda as Mrs. Kim and several others

Don't forget to catch Vacation Friends 2 when it releases on Hulu on August 25, 2023.