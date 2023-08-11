Vacation Friends 2 release date: When is John Cena's next movie coming out?

Until now, John Cena has had a successful run as a wrestler and actor in 2023. While his appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 drew a huge pop, he starred in big hits like Fast X and Barbie. However, that's not all. This year, The Cenation Leader will mark his presence in another movie titled Vacation Friends 2.

The movie is a sequel to Vacation Friends, which also starred John Cena. While the first installment of the movie was successful, based on the trailer, it seems as if Vacation Friends 2 will also be a massive hit. Since the official trailer launch, many fans have been wondering when the movie will be released.

Vacation Friends 2 will make its debut as a Hulu Original in the US on August 25, 2023. The film will also be available internationally on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all the other territories.

Since the trailer was released, it has been the subject of positive reviews from moviegoers. It will be interesting to see how the film fares when released.

Over the years, John Cena has received a lot of critical acclaim for his performances as an actor. Having made his acting debut in 2006, Cena has played pivotal roles in many big movies. Next year as well, The Cenation Leader has several movies lined up for release.

Former WWE star recently revealed a life advice John Cena gave him

John Cena has had one of the most successful careers in WWE. For a long-time in his career, Cena was the face of the company.

From being a 16-time world champion to being part of mega feuds, the 46-year-old did it all. While he is known to be one of the best wrestlers, he is also known to be a generous man.

Recently, former WWE star Bryan Danielson spoke about a piece of life advice he once got from Cena. Danielson said that Cena told him that a human becomes the five people he/she spends time with. Detailing on it, Danielson said:

“It was actually John Cena who I first heard say this–you become the five people you spend the most time around. So who do you want to become? The guys taking everything lightly? Or the guys, from a storyline perspective, taking this seriously and working to become the best?"

During his run in WWE, Danielson was a four-time WWE Champion. While he achieved a lot of success in the promotion, in 2021, Danielson left the Stamford-based promotion to join AEW.

