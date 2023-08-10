4-time WWE champion recalls advice he heard from John Cena that he still follows

A 4-time WWE champion recalls a piece of advice he received from the Leader of Cenation.

John Cena has had an illustrious career in WWE and has done all there is to do in the Stamford-based promotion. Apart from being the face of the company during his peak years, the 16-time World Champion was also a locker room leader and was known to help and advise those who needed it.

AEW star Bryan Danielson, talking to Sports Illustrated, quoted a piece of advice he received from John Cena, saying that you become the five people you spend the most time with:

“It was actually John Cena who I first heard say this–you become the five people you spend the most time around. So who do you want to become? The guys taking everything lightly? Or the guys, from a storyline perspective, taking this seriously and working to become the best? (H/t Sports Illustrated)

The American Dragon also shared his perspective on wrestling, calling it a variety show which needs both comedy and seriousness.

While Bryanson has done a lot of comedy in his career, the former WWE Champion said it is not the ideology with his current stable in AEW, Blackpool Combat Club, comprising Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli:

"My real-life perspective is that wrestling can be a variety show. If everything was dead serious, I don’t think people would like it as much. And I’ve done a lot of comedy in my career. But that’s not the ethos right now of the BCC." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Bryan Danielson will reportedly miss AEW's biggest event that is set to shatter WWE Records

AEW will hold its All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023. As reported by Meltzer, the event has already sold more than 78000 tickets and will surpass WWE's real attendance record for Wrestlemania 32.

But as per the reports, Bryan Danielson, who is recovering from an injury sustained during his match at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, will not be able to complete his recovery before All In and will likely miss the spectacle.

Missing the event will be disappointing for the star grappler, considered one of the best in the world, as well as his fans.

