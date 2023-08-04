Unfortunate news on Bryan Danielson's AEW future due to injury – Reports

The 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson has been on the shelf with a broken arm since his win over Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door, but it seems that his injury is going to have him miss three of AEW's biggest events.

It's incredible to think that Danielson beat one of the greatest wrestlers in the world while only having one good arm, but that's what he did at Forbidden Door against Okada. But the seriousness of his injury has been revealed to be worse than expected.

The initial healing time for Bryan was set to be between six and eight weeks, meaning that if everything went according to plan, he would be back in time for AEW's debut in the United Kingdom on August 27th for the All In event at Wembley Stadium.

JB @SUPERZOMGBBQ



Hopefully Bryan Danielson can recover in time. What an entrance! Imagine a packed Wembley stadium singing along to Final Countdown 🤯Hopefully Bryan Danielson can recover in time. pic.twitter.com/IdQkvCS6AQ

Sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bryan Danielson will not only miss out on All In at Wembley Stadium, All Out in Chicago, but potentially the third-annual Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Bryan Danielson got his surgery for his broken arm on 7/3 and that the time was told three months before he could return, although it’s possible he could beat that by a week or two. All In and All Out are out. (To) wrestle Grand Slam doesn’t look good, but I don’t want to say impossible, but he should be back in October," said Dave Meltzer.

Danielson made his AEW debut at the 2021 All Out event in Chicago, and his in-ring debut at the first-ever Grand Slam event just a few weeks later, so to not have the 'American Dragon' on the show would be a huge blow for All Elite Wrestling and all of Danielson's fans.

One of Bryan Danielson's greatest rivals would have come out of retirement to face him at AEW All In

Out of all of the rivals that Bryan Danielson has had over his career, arguably his greatest is current AEW Collision and ROH commentator Nigel McGuinness, who was Bryan's arch nemesis during their time in Ring of Honor.

Nigel's goal during his time in ROH was to be seen as the best wrestler in the world, and prove to everyone that he was better than Danielson, a goal that he wanted to solidify at Wembley Stadium.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



One of the best matches in Ring of Honor history. Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson: Unified 2006. ROH's debut in UK where Danielson unified the Pure and World titles.One of the best matches in Ring of Honor history. pic.twitter.com/Fnayafabw5

McGuinness recently revealed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that he is in ring shape, and is ready to go if the moment comes. But given the injury to Danielson, it's unlikely that Nigel will get back in the ring at all at this point.

Do you think Nigel McGuinness will ever come out of retirement? Let us know in the comments section down below!

