Former WWE star claims he's ready to step out of retirement after 12 years

Several stars have had to cut their careers short due to injury. Just recently, former WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness revealed he was in good shape and can step out of retirement if needed.

McGuinness last competed back in December 2011, making two appearances for wrestling promotions in Europe. The year before that, he was actively appearing for TNA as Desmond Wolfe until his medical complications caused him to retire from in-ring action.

In his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nigel McGuinness talked about Bryan Danielson's statement against him during the media scrum of Double or Nothing two months ago.

He responded to that saying how he was in good shape, and he could actually compete in the ring. He revealed, however, that he does not see himself doing so despite being physically ready.

"I'm not saying he'd be scared of wrestling me again, he's had a lot more experience than me, but I'm in as good of shape now as I've ever been. I'm in ring shape, I'm ready to go, but I can't see myself wrestling at this point in that sort of situation at this point. That's the truth of the matter." [H/T Fightful]

Aubrey Edwards @RefAubrey



We talk about his magic show, retirement from the ring, commentary philosophy + more, including a more-than-expected amount of talk about clam digging…



link.chtbl.com/AEW pic.twitter.com/yT1e3jBniR This week on #AEWUnrestricted we have 1/2 of the #AEWCollision commentary team, @McGuinnessNigel!We talk about his magic show, retirement from the ring, commentary philosophy + more, including a more-than-expected amount of talk about clam digging…

Former WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness confirms his attendance at AEW All In

AEW's biggest event will be occurring this month at Wembley Stadium in London. Recently, Nigel McGuinness confirmed his appearance at the event. The former WWE announcer took to Twitter to confirm his appearance, quoting AEW's tweet regarding the event.

Nigel was recently assigned to be part of the announcing team for AEW Collision on Saturday nights. With the event being in his home country, he could be booked to be the announcer for the event.

"Safe to say I'll be there :)"

Nigel McGuinness' attendance at All In and his recent statement regarding how he is in shape to compete may not be a coincidence. Despite confirming he has no intentions to compete, fans could see him wrestle somewhere down the road.

Would you want to see the former WWE announcer back in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!