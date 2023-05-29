AEW star Bryan Danielson threatens to break retired former WWE Superstar's neck

AEW star Bryan Danielson has developed a mean streak as of late, to the point where he thinks he would break the neck of a former WWE name if they ever crossed paths.

The name in question is Nigel McGuinness, who recently became "All Elite" after leaving WWE in October 2022, where he has since become a member of AEW and ROH's broadcast team.

However, with All In taking place in London in August, rumors have begun to circulate online that Nigel could come out of retirement to face Bryan Danielson at Wembley Stadium. When asked about McGuinness at the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, Bryan claimed that he would break Nigel's neck.

"I think Nigel McGuinness probably needs to shut his mouth a little bit. I don't think at this point in his life he can handle the same intensity he could in 2006.--I think the world of him as a wrestler, and I think the world of him as a commentator, he no longer has the physical ability to match up with me. He did at one point. But here I am, I'm 42 years old and it doesn't matter. I train so hard to stay like this, he stopped training. Do you think you can catch back up in three months? No, you can't. I look at his neck, and I think I'd break it." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Nigel McGuinness on if he'd come out of retirement in London for AEW All In: "In terms of dream opponents, obviously it would have to be someone like Dragon [Bryan Danielson], given our history and the true story that's there."

Nigel himself has even said that if All In ends up selling out Wembley Stadium, he might have to dust off his boots for one more match, with the American Dragon being his dream opponent.

Nigel McGuinness is one of Bryan Danielson's greatest rivals

For those unfamiliar with Nigel McGuinness' career as a wrestler, it may seem a bit out of the blue for the former WWE commentator to call out someone like Bryan Danielson. However, the two men have a long history.

During their time in Ring of Honor between 2006 and 2009, Nigel and Bryan produced a feud that is still seen as one of the greatest rivalries of the 21st century.

Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson: Unified 2006. ROH's debut in UK where Danielson unified the Pure and World titles.

One of the best matches in Ring of Honor history.

Their most acclaimed match actually took place in the United Kingdom, with the two men competing in a unification match at ROH "Unified" in Liverpool in 2006, a match where Bryan Danielson walked away as both the Ring of Honor World and Pure Champion.

