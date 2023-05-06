AEW star teases coming out of in-ring retirement after 11 years for All In 2023

An AEW personality recently hinted at competing for the first time in over a decade. The star in question is none other than Nigel McGuinness, who is best known for his time in Ring of Honor and as a commentator in WWE.

McGuinness retired from in-ring action in December 2011 due to contracting Hepatitis B. He is recognized as one of the most important figures in ROH history for his role in the promotion's boom period. He has since transitioned into a commentary role and was signed to AEW earlier this year.

With AEW All In taking place at Wembley Stadium this August, the event will serve as somewhat of a homecoming for McGuiness, who hails from London. The event has already sold 60,000 tickets, prompting the former ROH World Champion to consider lacing up his boots one last time.

"Yikes - I think I said if it sells out i might just have to dust off the old boots," McGuinness tweeted.

The hardcore United Kingdom fans will undoubtedly erupt if McGuinness steps back into the ring at All In. However, they will have to patiently wait for the time being to see whether this actually happens.

Another AEW star comments on appearing at All In

Nigel McGuinness might not be the only one making a surprise appearance at All In. Fans have speculated that major stars like Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and even WWE's Drew McIntyre could appear at the Wembley Stadium show.

However, former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis has also thrown her name into the hat. She commented via social media on the possibility of her and her stablemates in The Kingdom popping up at the show.

The group has been working primarily in Tony Khan's second wrestling promotion, ROH, throughout the year. However, many fans have been clamoring to see the trio in a more prominent role on AEW programming. All In might be the perfect place to make this happen.

