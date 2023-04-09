Speculation killer on whether Drew McIntyre will leave WWE for AEW All-In event

Drew McIntyre's WWE status has recently come under question as numerous reports have alleged that he isn't happy with the promotion. With AEW's All In show coming up in London, some fans believe that he'll debut on the show, but Dave Meltzer recently explained why that isn't possible.

AEW All-In is set to take place later this year in London's Wembley Stadium and will be one of the promotion's biggest shows. Naturally, Tony Khan will need a major name to highlight the show, and due to his alleged issues with his WWE direction, some believe that McIntyre could be that name.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, due to Drew McIntyre's contractual deal with WWE, it would be impossible for him to debut at All In 2023.

"It’s a long ways away. I hear people going like, ‘Oh he’s gonna be at the Wembley (AEW) show’ and it’s like… I don’t have the date, but I don’t think that’s contractually possible. I think that his contract runs well past that date.”

Regardless of the reports, many fans are still convinced that McIntyre will leave WWE behind and sign with AEW. In light of some recent reports, fans took to social media to share their reasons for why he'll be "All-Elite" very soon.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly unhappy with his creative direction in WWE as well as how much he's being paid

Drew McIntyre's run as the WWE Champion in 2020 was well-received by fans despite the fact that he won it at an empty WrestleMania PLE that year. Unfortunately, he never got to enjoy his reign in front of fans and never got back to the main event after Roman Reigns established himself as The Tribal Chief.

In a recent report from Wade Keller of PWInsider, it was alleged that Drew McIntyre is unhappy with WWE but that the promotion is reportedly taking the matter seriously.

"There's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," Keller said.

McIntyre was additionally set to be on this week's SmackDown, which the report alleges he was pulled from. While this indicates that there could be issues, this could also be WWE simply giving Drew McIntyre some time off.

