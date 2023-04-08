"He was fed to Roman", "AEW bound" - Rumors of WWE SmackDown Superstar being unhappy leaves Twitter in utter disbelief

The Twitterverse seemingly believes that a top WWE Superstar may soon jump ship to AEW.

Drew McIntyre had a solid run in WWE during the pandemic era when he defended his World Championship title against the likes of Randy Orton, Big Show, and Bobby Lashley. However, his storylines in the last few months have been rather uninteresting.

According to a recent report by Wade Keller, Drew is apparently unhappy with his current pay in the Stamford-based promotion as well as the creative directions laid out for him. With his contract expiring sometime this year, fans are speculating that an AEW entry might be on the cards for the Scottish star.

Tony Khan also recently announced that AEW will host the All In pay-per-view this year at Wembley Stadium. This has also led some fans to believe that Drew could be jumping ship.

"Can you blame him? He was fed to Roman. Everyone’s been fed to Roman! Tired of the same sh*t"

McIntyre was also pulled from the latest SmackDown episode, reportedly due to a health issue.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has previously commented on his loss against Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre was apparently not pleased with how he was booked to lose to Roman Reigns in order to elevate The Bloodline.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, The Scottish Psychopath talked about how he had picked himself up after his defeat at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

"You do have to look at the bigger picture and what's the plan for Roman and The Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it’s like ‘is there a way to do both?'" Drew added, "You know everything happens for a reason, sometimes Drew McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done, the story of my life and my character’s life I guess, I keep getting knocked down and knocked down and that’s why my fans keep rallying behind me."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

