Why was multi-time WWE Champion pulled from SmackDown? Details on absence disclosed

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown diverted the digression from the events post WrestleMania 39. Triple H appeared and announced the return of the WWE Draft, which is set to take place after a few weeks. Additionally, fans were content with the show's progress with the exception of Drew McIntyre's glaring absence.

The Scottish Warrior went up against Sheamus and Gunther in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. All men put their best foot forward in the hard-hitting bout. Following the event, there were reports of the expiration of McIntyre's contract with either party not coming to an agreeable decision. His contract is set to conclude towards the end of the year.

Given his association with the Blue brand and the progression of his rivalry with Gunther and Sheamus, fans were left disappointed with his absence. However, a few hours before the show, it was cited that the former champion was suffering from a health issue that kept him away. There has been no confirmation on the cause, extent or recovery period of the injury.

Last year at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns for the undisputed titles. While he lost the bout to win the WWE title for a third time, fans anticipated a massive push in store for the 37-year old. It remains to be seen what World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for him upon his return.

How will the WWE Draft 2023 affect the stars?

Every now and then, the WWE roster undergoes a 'draft' or 'superstar shakeup' in a bid to diversify and enhance talent and rivalries. It is also an apt platform for NXT stars to get a main roster call-up. There has never been a specific duration for the Draft to take place. Over the course of a good few weeks, names are announced for a brand switch.

With the amalgamation of the WWE and Universal Championships, and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles, fans were left scratching their heads on how the company could proceed with the roster shakeup. Roman Reigns mostly appeared and competed on SmackDown with the occasional show-up on RAW. However, with rumors circulating of Triple H wanting to split the titles, the talent switch would be an ideal way to do so, with one title on each brand. Additionally, the tag team titles will be defended on their respective brands.

The Draft will set the tone for dream feuds. Fans could get to witness Gunther going up against Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar in blockbuster matches among a plethora of combinations to build feuds.

