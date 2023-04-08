Top WWE Superstar sidelined following WrestleMania - Reports

WWE saw a lot of success with WrestleMania 39, with The Show of Shows becoming a smash hit with the fans. However, Drew McIntyre seems to have come through the other side dealing with a health issue.

Most fans would agree that one of the biggest highlights of this year's 'Mania was the Triple Threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gunther, the IC Champion, took on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an all-out war as the three men put it all on the line for the title. Both Sheamus and McIntyre ultimately fell to the Ring General.

Following the triple threat match at WrestleMania 39, it was reported that Drew McIntyre was pulled from a fan signing and tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on the situation and reported that the former WWE Champion is dealing with a health issue.

It's unknown what the health issue is as of now, but it seems it was reason enough not to put him on the show. We'll have to wait and see if any further information is revealed regarding his health and when he'll return to action.

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is set to expire soon

The two-time WWE Champion has been one of the most popular superstars on the roster and was seen as the top babyface star of the pandemic era.

The Scottish Warrior has waged wars with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns to cement his top-star status in the company. Despite all the success, Drew McIntyre has not yet reached a new deal with the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, McIntyre's deal with the promotion is set to expire sometime in the next nine months. It was reported that the reason behind the former Royal Rumble winner not signing right now is to wait until the end of his contract and consider all the factors involved in the circumstances.

It was also noted that in the Vince McMahon era, the company would have to wait and get closer to a contract expiration date to negotiate a new deal. It's highly unlikely that Triple H and the company will want to lose one of its biggest stars currently and will ultimately look to renegotiate sometime later this year.

