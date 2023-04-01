Reports recently emerged that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's contract with the company is set to expire soon. We now have more interesting details and updates on the same.

Drew McIntyre has been one of WWE's biggest stars over the last few years, especially after winning the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match. He was one of the top guys in the pandemic era and is super "over" with the fans. It is highly unlikely that Triple H would want to risk losing him to a rival promotion like AEW or NJPW.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre's contract is up within the next nine months. The report further states that the Scottish Warrior has clarified that he wants to wait much closer to the deal's expiration to decide to re-sign so that he could consider all the factors involved.

It was also reported that McIntyre is not the only WWE star whose contract is expiring soon, as many other contracts are up by the end of 2024 as several stars were signed to five-year deals in 2019 after the emergence of All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful was further told towards the end of the Vince McMahon era, the company would wait and get closer to the expiration of contracts before renewing them. However, it isn't clear how that has changed under Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Ultimately, WWE is interested in keeping Drew McIntyre and will engage in negotiations with him later this year.

Drew McIntyre is set to compete in a major championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Scottish Warrior will compete for the Intercontinental Championship this Sunday on Night Two of WrestleMania 39. He will be challenging the current champion Gunther in a triple-threat match also involving his former tag team partner Sheamus.

Given the current betting odds, McIntyre is unlikely to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. However, fans can expect the three stars to pull off a hard-hitting stellar match.

It would be interesting to see what are the future plans for McIntyre after 'Mania.

