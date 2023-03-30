"Story of my life" – Top WWE Superstar reflects on his huge loss to Roman Reigns 

During his near-decade run in WWE, Roman Reigns has been the victor over many superstars. A performer who suffered a huge loss to The Tribal Chief last year was Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath challenged The Head of The Table for his Undisputed WWE Universal title last September at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales. Despite the huge support from the UK crowd, McIntyre was unable to pick up the win.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Drew reflected on his loss to Roman and how he picked himself up after such a crushing defeat.

"You do have to look at the bigger picture and what's the plan for Roman and The Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it’s like ‘is there a way to do both?'" Drew added, "You know everything happens for a reason, sometimes Drew McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done, the story of my life and my character’s life I guess, I keep getting knocked down and knocked down and that’s why my fans keep rallying behind me." From 25:30 to 27:19.

Like many before and after him, Drew McIntyre was unable to dethrone Reigns. The Tribal Chief is still holding the belt today. His run as World Champion currently stands at 940 days and counting.

Roman Reigns is ready to main event WrestleMania once more

This Sunday will mark the seventh WrestleMania main event to feature The Head of The Table, further cementing his spot as one of the greatest superstars of all time.

WrestleMania 39 will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes.

As the Undisputed Champion, the leader of The Bloodline has beaten many top stars, such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul. Roman Reigns wants to add The American Nightmare to that list.

Who will leave WrestleMania as the Undisputed Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Inside The Ropes and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes