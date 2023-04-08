Drew McIntyre reportedly "unhappy with his current situation in WWE"

Drew McIntyre was scheduled to team up with The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. However, his absence has raised several questions, with reports stating that he was pulled from the show.

The Brawling Brutes took on Imperium in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown. Sheamus picked up the win for his team, while McIntyre was nowhere to be seen on the show.

PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer reported that Drew McIntyre was pulled from a fan signing scheduled earlier in the day. GUNTHER replaced him at the signing.

Wade Keller has provided updates on The Scottish Warrior’s alleged status in WWE. In addition to some health issues, McIntyre is reportedly unhappy with the "creative and money" he is being offered for his next deal.

"We alluded to this that there's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," Keller said.

Keller added that he was pulled from SmackDown and could decide soon.

"He was gonna be at SmackDown and now he has been pulled so I think that situation will probably, based on what I'm hearing, be decided pretty quickly one way or the other."

Drew McIntyre is one of the top superstars on WWE SmackDown. His absence could negatively affect the brand’s ratings. Fans will have to wait to see what The Scottish Warrior decides for his future.

Fans believe former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could move to AEW

Last month, Tony Khan stated that the AEW All-In pay-per-view would return this year. He revealed a few more details about the event, including the venue and date.

Khan said that All In would take place in the United Kingdom on August 27. He added that the show would emanate from London’s Wembley Stadium.

Soon after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions regarding the international pay-per-view. Some fans speculated that AEW’s first show in the UK could result in Drew McIntyre’s debut for the promotion.

McIntyre’s WWE contract is up soon, and he could move to AEW if the promotion offers him more money and better opportunities. He's one of the "needle movers" in the industry, and Khan will likely try to rope him in once his contract expires.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre appear in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes